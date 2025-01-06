Tuyển Business Intelligence Sinopac BANK - Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại Sinopac BANK - Ho Chi Minh City Branch
- Hồ Chí Minh: 31 Le Duan Str., Dist.1, HCMC, Vietnam
Bank SinoPac is one of the most leading banks in Taiwan. With 129 branches in Taiwan and 5 oversea branches including Viet Nam, it enables the Bank to provide customers with a full spectrum of services. In the expansion of HCMC Branch, we are recruiting qualified candidates for the post of Associate Relationship Manager (ARM)
Associate Relationship Manager
Job description
• Develop & manage potential customers upon the Bank's business strategy
• Prepare loan related documents & analysis over the customer's business sector, financial background, due diligence, etc.
• Responsible for monitoring credit quality of the portfolio with all risk factors
• Deploy and monitor periodical/casual on-site check with clients’ mortgages and collaterals
• Maintain sensitivity to economic and regulatory issues which may impact specific account
• Fully acknowledge & comply with legal & credit related regulations as well as Know Your Client (KYC) practice
• Perform cross-sale of other banking services including Cash & Deposit, Remittance & Trade Finance, etc.
• Closely cooperate with other colleagues & departments to fulfill all tasks assigned
