Tuyển Business Intelligence Sinopac BANK - Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Bank SinoPac is one of the most leading banks in Taiwan. With 129 branches in Taiwan and 5 oversea branches including Viet Nam, it enables the Bank to provide customers with a full spectrum of services. In the expansion of HCMC Branch, we are recruiting qualified candidates for the post of Associate Relationship Manager (ARM)

Associate Relationship Manager

Job description

• Develop & manage potential customers upon the Bank's business strategy

• Prepare loan related documents & analysis over the customer's business sector, financial background, due diligence, etc.

• Responsible for monitoring credit quality of the portfolio with all risk factors

• Deploy and monitor periodical/casual on-site check with clients’ mortgages and collaterals

• Maintain sensitivity to economic and regulatory issues which may impact specific account

• Fully acknowledge & comply with legal & credit related regulations as well as Know Your Client (KYC) practice

• Perform cross-sale of other banking services including Cash & Deposit, Remittance & Trade Finance, etc.

• Closely cooperate with other colleagues & departments to fulfill all tasks assigned