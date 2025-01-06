Tuyển Business Intelligence Sinopac BANK - Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Sinopac BANK - Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/02/2025
Sinopac BANK - Ho Chi Minh City Branch

Business Intelligence

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại Sinopac BANK - Ho Chi Minh City Branch

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 31 Le Duan Str., Dist.1, HCMC, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Bank SinoPac is one of the most leading banks in Taiwan. With 129 branches in Taiwan and 5 oversea branches including Viet Nam, it enables the Bank to provide customers with a full spectrum of services. In the expansion of HCMC Branch, we are recruiting qualified candidates for the post of Associate Relationship Manager (ARM)
Associate Relationship Manager
Job description
• Develop & manage potential customers upon the Bank's business strategy
• Prepare loan related documents & analysis over the customer's business sector, financial background, due diligence, etc.
• Responsible for monitoring credit quality of the portfolio with all risk factors
• Deploy and monitor periodical/casual on-site check with clients’ mortgages and collaterals
• Maintain sensitivity to economic and regulatory issues which may impact specific account
• Fully acknowledge & comply with legal & credit related regulations as well as Know Your Client (KYC) practice
• Perform cross-sale of other banking services including Cash & Deposit, Remittance & Trade Finance, etc.
• Closely cooperate with other colleagues & departments to fulfill all tasks assigned

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Sinopac BANK - Ho Chi Minh City Branch Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Khác
Theo quy định của công ty

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Sinopac BANK - Ho Chi Minh City Branch

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Sinopac BANK - Ho Chi Minh City Branch

Sinopac BANK - Ho Chi Minh City Branch

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 9, Friendship Tower, 31 Lê Duẩn, P. Bến Nghé, Quận 1

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

