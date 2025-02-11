Tuyển Business Intelligence ENERGIZER SINGAPORE PTE LTD CO.,LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

KEY ROLES:

Responsible for leading the customer SC teams within your allocated market(s), developing

and executing solutions and strategies that enable achievement of the service level and

productivity goals in the markets that you service.

Other responsibilities include partnering with the Supply Chain and Commercial functional

teams to achieve business operational and financial goals and objectives; optimize supply

chain operations through standardization and simplification of processes, systems and ways

of working; to proactively engage, develop and support your direct reports and indirect

resources.

MAJOR RESPONSIBILITIES:

• Responsible for leading the Customer Supply Chain (CSC) Organization on selected

market(s). This includes accountability for ensuring alignment to business

requirements according to short, medium, and long term in market business strategies.

• Plan, perform and execute CSC operations including Order fulfillment, OTIF in close

alignment with OTC, W&D operating cost and inventory responsibility.

• Manage, steer and ensure all Supply Chain KPIs are met, conduct necessary

alignment or deep dive improvement with SC cross function teams if required.

• Builds strong relationships with internal and external stakeholders such as Business