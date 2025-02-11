Tuyển Business Intelligence ENERGIZER SINGAPORE PTE LTD CO.,LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại ENERGIZER SINGAPORE PTE LTD CO.,LTD
- Hồ Chí Minh: Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
KEY ROLES:
Responsible for leading the customer SC teams within your allocated market(s), developing
and executing solutions and strategies that enable achievement of the service level and
productivity goals in the markets that you service.
Other responsibilities include partnering with the Supply Chain and Commercial functional
teams to achieve business operational and financial goals and objectives; optimize supply
chain operations through standardization and simplification of processes, systems and ways
of working; to proactively engage, develop and support your direct reports and indirect
resources.
MAJOR RESPONSIBILITIES:
• Responsible for leading the Customer Supply Chain (CSC) Organization on selected
market(s). This includes accountability for ensuring alignment to business
requirements according to short, medium, and long term in market business strategies.
• Plan, perform and execute CSC operations including Order fulfillment, OTIF in close
alignment with OTC, W&D operating cost and inventory responsibility.
• Manage, steer and ensure all Supply Chain KPIs are met, conduct necessary
alignment or deep dive improvement with SC cross function teams if required.
• Builds strong relationships with internal and external stakeholders such as Business
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại ENERGIZER SINGAPORE PTE LTD CO.,LTD Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
