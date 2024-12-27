Tuyển Business Intelligence CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUNG TÂM THƯƠNG MẠI LOTTE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển Chưa cập nhật Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Mon - Fri, 8AM - 5PM, weekly off Sat & Sun, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Build and manage update input data & dashboard to track Online Business Operation performance daily/weekly/monthly

Conduct ad-hoc analysis and team performance analysis to support for business decision making.

Provide customer analysis report

Conduct trend of products & customers analysis (Top sales SKUs, SKUs active sales, profits, customer behavior, ...)

Define monthly targets by stores by categories based on historical data and business goals.

Support operations on improving processes, tracking performance input data, and workforce scheduling in order to maximize performance of employees and save cost.

Market research and planning strategy

Prepare other reports and other supporting but not limited (ex: sales performance and KPIs, ...)

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

BA Degree in Marketing, Finance, Data Science, Business management or equivalent.

At least 3+ years of industry experience with proven business impact

Have excellent data skills & analytical thinking

Proficiency in MS Office, and PowerPoint, especially Excel. SQL, Tableau/Power BI, Data Studio knowledge & experience is preferred

Understand the field of the Company, especially in retail & e-commerce

Good at English, Can use Korean is a plus

Ability to work under high pressure.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUNG TÂM THƯƠNG MẠI LOTTE VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thu nhập khi đạt 100% KPI: Thoả thuận

Lương cứng không phụ thuộc doanh số

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUNG TÂM THƯƠNG MẠI LOTTE VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin