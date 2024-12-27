Tuyển Business Intelligence CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUNG TÂM THƯƠNG MẠI LOTTE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUNG TÂM THƯƠNG MẠI LOTTE VIỆT NAM
- Hồ Chí Minh: Mon
- Fri, 8AM
- 5PM, weekly off Sat & Sun, Quận 7
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Build and manage update input data & dashboard to track Online Business Operation performance daily/weekly/monthly
Conduct ad-hoc analysis and team performance analysis to support for business decision making.
Provide customer analysis report
Conduct trend of products & customers analysis (Top sales SKUs, SKUs active sales, profits, customer behavior, ...)
Define monthly targets by stores by categories based on historical data and business goals.
Support operations on improving processes, tracking performance input data, and workforce scheduling in order to maximize performance of employees and save cost.
Market research and planning strategy
Prepare other reports and other supporting but not limited (ex: sales performance and KPIs, ...)
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
At least 3+ years of industry experience with proven business impact
Have excellent data skills & analytical thinking
Proficiency in MS Office, and PowerPoint, especially Excel. SQL, Tableau/Power BI, Data Studio knowledge & experience is preferred
Understand the field of the Company, especially in retail & e-commerce
Good at English, Can use Korean is a plus
Ability to work under high pressure.
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUNG TÂM THƯƠNG MẠI LOTTE VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Lương cứng không phụ thuộc doanh số
