Tuyển Business Intelligence Công ty TNHH MTV Chế Tác và Kinh Doanh Trang Sức PNJ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 1,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại Công ty TNHH MTV Chế Tác và Kinh Doanh Trang Sức PNJ
- Hồ Chí Minh: 23 Đường Số 14, phường 5, Gò Vấp, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương 700 - 1,000 USD
Develop and maintain applications for the company's factories and businesses that are undergoing digital transformation, including e-commerce and production management features.
Construct Odoo-platform apps that combine manufacturing, sales, and distribution systems.
Work on initiatives like PNJ's wholesale website upgrades, distribution automation, and distribution management system (DMS) development.
Assist the appropriate departments in gathering needs and offering the best technological solutions.
Construct a robust backend system that uses scalability, security, and dependability to process data.
Build efficient operational solutions and make sure data integration happens automatically in manufacturing and retail settings.
Oversee and maintain Ubuntu and AWS server systems to guarantee dependable system performance.
Benefits
Competitive salary package.
Opportunities for professional growth and development.
Health and wellness benefits.
Dynamic and innovative work environment.
Với Mức Lương 700 - 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công ty TNHH MTV Chế Tác và Kinh Doanh Trang Sức PNJ Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH MTV Chế Tác và Kinh Doanh Trang Sức PNJ
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
