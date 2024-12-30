Tuyển Business Intelligence Carlsberg Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại Carlsberg Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Sonatus Buiding, 15 Lê Thánh Tôn, Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Main purpose of the position: Oversee the deployment of IT applications and optimization of software applications to ensure smooth business operations
Job responsibilities:
+ Project Management - Plan and Execute Projects: Develop detailed project plans, including scope, objectives, timelines, and resource allocation
+ Project Management - Coordinate Teams: Lead cross-functional teams, including developers,
analysts, and stakeholders, to ensure project milestones are met
+ Project Management - Monitor Progress: Track project performance using appropriate tools and
techniques, ensuring projects are completed on time and within budget
+ Project Management - Risk Management: Identify potential risks and develop mitigation
strategies to address them
+ Project Management - Stakeholder Communication: Maintain clear and consistent
communication with stakeholders, providing regular updates on project status and addressing
any issues that arise
+ Project Management - Quality Assurance: Ensure that all project deliverables meet the required
quality standards and specifications
+ Project Management - Documentation: Prepare and maintain comprehensive project documentation, including project plans, status reports, and post-implementation reviews
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Carlsberg Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Carlsberg Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
