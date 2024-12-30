Tuyển Business Intelligence Carlsberg Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Main purpose of the position: Oversee the deployment of IT applications and optimization of software applications to ensure smooth business operations

Job responsibilities:

+ Project Management - Plan and Execute Projects: Develop detailed project plans, including scope, objectives, timelines, and resource allocation

+ Project Management - Coordinate Teams: Lead cross-functional teams, including developers,

analysts, and stakeholders, to ensure project milestones are met

+ Project Management - Monitor Progress: Track project performance using appropriate tools and

techniques, ensuring projects are completed on time and within budget

+ Project Management - Risk Management: Identify potential risks and develop mitigation

strategies to address them

+ Project Management - Stakeholder Communication: Maintain clear and consistent

communication with stakeholders, providing regular updates on project status and addressing

any issues that arise

+ Project Management - Quality Assurance: Ensure that all project deliverables meet the required

quality standards and specifications

+ Project Management - Documentation: Prepare and maintain comprehensive project documentation, including project plans, status reports, and post-implementation reviews