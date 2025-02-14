Tuyển Business Intelligence PLF Law Firm làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại PLF Law Firm
- Hồ Chí Minh: 16th Floor , Doji Tower 81
- 85 Ham Nghi, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Provide legal services within the department and ensure the delivery of high-quality services to clients.
• Assist managing partners, department heads, and senior lawyers in professional tasks and legal matters.
• Supervise, coordinate, guide, and support junior team members, including providing training and mentorship.
• Participate in and execute firm management tasks as required.
• Ensure compliance with the firm’s Code of Conduct, policies, and regulations, and monitor adherence by all team members.
• Manage client records, contact information, contracts, and payment details.
• Develop professional expertise, enhance client care skills, build strong client relationships, and uphold the image of a professional legal consultant in the eyes of clients.
• Collaborate with other departments to contribute to the firm’s growth and development.
• Perform other tasks assigned by the Firm and report to direct Department’s Head/Managing Partner.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Legal expertise in various fields, with experience in firm management, excellent communication skills, sales and client care abilities, strong organizational skills, and the ability to work effectively under pressure.
Tại PLF Law Firm Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại PLF Law Firm
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
