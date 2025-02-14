Tuyển Business Intelligence PLF Law Firm làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Provide legal services within the department and ensure the delivery of high-quality services to clients.

• Assist managing partners, department heads, and senior lawyers in professional tasks and legal matters.

• Supervise, coordinate, guide, and support junior team members, including providing training and mentorship.

• Participate in and execute firm management tasks as required.

• Ensure compliance with the firm’s Code of Conduct, policies, and regulations, and monitor adherence by all team members.

• Manage client records, contact information, contracts, and payment details.

• Develop professional expertise, enhance client care skills, build strong client relationships, and uphold the image of a professional legal consultant in the eyes of clients.

• Collaborate with other departments to contribute to the firm’s growth and development.

• Perform other tasks assigned by the Firm and report to direct Department’s Head/Managing Partner.