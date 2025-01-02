Tuyển Business Intelligence SCS Global Consulting Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại SCS Global Consulting Vietnam Co., Ltd.
- Hồ Chí Minh: 436 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, phường 5, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Review accounting transactions of clients in accounting software;
- Review monthly & annual financial statements;
- Review or prepare monthly/quarterly/annual tax returns (Value-added tax – VAT, Personal
income tax – PIT; Corporate income Tax – CIT; Foreign contractor tax (FCT); and other taxes (if
required);
- Provide accounting, tax, and legal advisory;
- Review monthly payroll for clients, including PIT (both Vietnamese and expats), compulsory
insurance;
- Support clients in external independent audits (annually) and tax audits (if any);
- Assist line manager in occasional jobs (tax due diligence, transfer pricing, financial due diligence, etc.);
- Preparing advisory letters in accounting, tax, and legal;
- Researching accounting, tax, legal matters;
- Carry out other ad-hoc duties upon managers’ requirements;
- Providing coaching to team members on tax accounting knowledge and other relevant skills.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại SCS Global Consulting Vietnam Co., Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
