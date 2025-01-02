Tuyển Business Intelligence SCS Global Consulting Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Review accounting transactions of clients in accounting software;

- Review monthly & annual financial statements;

- Review or prepare monthly/quarterly/annual tax returns (Value-added tax – VAT, Personal

income tax – PIT; Corporate income Tax – CIT; Foreign contractor tax (FCT); and other taxes (if

required);

- Provide accounting, tax, and legal advisory;

- Review monthly payroll for clients, including PIT (both Vietnamese and expats), compulsory

insurance;

- Support clients in external independent audits (annually) and tax audits (if any);

- Assist line manager in occasional jobs (tax due diligence, transfer pricing, financial due diligence, etc.);

- Preparing advisory letters in accounting, tax, and legal;

- Researching accounting, tax, legal matters;

- Carry out other ad-hoc duties upon managers’ requirements;

- Providing coaching to team members on tax accounting knowledge and other relevant skills.