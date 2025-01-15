Tuyển Business Intelligence DN Legal làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại DN Legal
- Hồ Chí Minh: President Place, Level 3, 93 Nguyen Du Street, District 1, HCMC, VN
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
* POSITION DETAILS
We are looking for Associate to provide support to our corporate partners and other legal professionals. This is a great opportunity to become a valued contributor to an established professional and growing team.
* KEY RESPONSIBILITIES AND DUTIES
1. CLIENT RELATIONS
• Provide a high quality legal service to clients
• Develop and maintain good client relationship skills, gaining clients’ confidence and that of other professionals
• Receive requests for legal advice from current and potential clients and deciding on the most appropriate responses to make to these requests
• Establish what needs to be done to solve a client’s problems
• Offer advice on the law, legal procedures and a wide range of associated issues
• Attend client meetings
• Prepare contracts and other legal documents
• Research to ensure accuracy of advice and procedures
2. PROFESSIONAL STANDARDS
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại DN Legal Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại DN Legal
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
