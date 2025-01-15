Tuyển Business Intelligence DN Legal làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

* POSITION DETAILS

We are looking for Associate to provide support to our corporate partners and other legal professionals. This is a great opportunity to become a valued contributor to an established professional and growing team.

* KEY RESPONSIBILITIES AND DUTIES

1. CLIENT RELATIONS

• Provide a high quality legal service to clients

• Develop and maintain good client relationship skills, gaining clients’ confidence and that of other professionals

• Receive requests for legal advice from current and potential clients and deciding on the most appropriate responses to make to these requests

• Establish what needs to be done to solve a client’s problems

• Offer advice on the law, legal procedures and a wide range of associated issues

• Attend client meetings

• Prepare contracts and other legal documents

• Research to ensure accuracy of advice and procedures

2. PROFESSIONAL STANDARDS