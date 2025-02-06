Tuyển Business Intelligence Công Ty TNHH I-Dac Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại Công Ty TNHH I-Dac Việt Nam
- Hà Nội: The 2nd F, HongKong Tower, 243A De La Thanh, Dong Da, Hanoi
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương 500 - 1,000 USD
Purpose:
-Promote company product to local and international clients (such as advertising agencies or brands),
-Re-order, customer services, maintaining relationships with clients.
* Report to: Business Development Manager
Key responsibilities:
• Searches new potential clients to meet personal target revenue, identifies business opportunities
• Works with related department to create digital/IMC proposal
• Proposes and presents to clients media plan and proposal
• Contract and follow up
Với Mức Lương 500 - 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH I-Dac Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH I-Dac Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
