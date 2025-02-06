Tuyển Business Intelligence Công Ty TNHH I-Dac Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD

Công Ty TNHH I-Dac Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH I-Dac Việt Nam

Business Intelligence

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại Công Ty TNHH I-Dac Việt Nam

Mức lương
500 - 1,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: The 2nd F, HongKong Tower, 243A De La Thanh, Dong Da, Hanoi

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương 500 - 1,000 USD

Purpose:
-Promote company product to local and international clients (such as advertising agencies or brands),
-Re-order, customer services, maintaining relationships with clients.
* Report to: Business Development Manager
Key responsibilities:
• Searches new potential clients to meet personal target revenue, identifies business opportunities
• Works with related department to create digital/IMC proposal
• Proposes and presents to clients media plan and proposal
• Contract and follow up

Với Mức Lương 500 - 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty TNHH I-Dac Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH I-Dac Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH I-Dac Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH I-Dac Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tầng 1, Tòa nhà E.Town Central, Số 11, Đường Đoàn Văn Bơ, Phường 13, Quận 4, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

