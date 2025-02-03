Tuyển Business Intelligence Acclime Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job summary.

In this exciting and challenging role, you will work in our Payroll Services & HR Consulting Team located in our Ho Chi Minh City office as Senior Payroll Consultant. You will work closely with clients and be part of a team responsible for meeting all aspects of clients’ relevant payroll and other needs in accordance with the signed service agreements.

This role will help you take your career to the next level, and we will be there with you to guide you throughout your professional growth and ensure you reach your true potential.

What you will do. A day in the life.

The Senior Payroll Consultant’s primary responsibility will be to ensure the client’s Salary/SMUI/PIT records and reporting are compliant with relevant standards, client requirements, and in accordance with local Vietnamese regulations, as well as complying with requirements of the firm. The responsibilities of the position include, but are not limited to:

• Works closely with clients, maintaining strong relationships with key decision makers.