Tuyển Business Intelligence Acclime Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại Acclime Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Lim Tower 3, 29A Nguyen Dinh Chieu, DaKao Ward, District 1, HCM City
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job summary.
In this exciting and challenging role, you will work in our Payroll Services & HR Consulting Team located in our Ho Chi Minh City office as Senior Payroll Consultant. You will work closely with clients and be part of a team responsible for meeting all aspects of clients’ relevant payroll and other needs in accordance with the signed service agreements.
This role will help you take your career to the next level, and we will be there with you to guide you throughout your professional growth and ensure you reach your true potential.
What you will do. A day in the life.
The Senior Payroll Consultant’s primary responsibility will be to ensure the client’s Salary/SMUI/PIT records and reporting are compliant with relevant standards, client requirements, and in accordance with local Vietnamese regulations, as well as complying with requirements of the firm. The responsibilities of the position include, but are not limited to:
• Works closely with clients, maintaining strong relationships with key decision makers.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Acclime Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Acclime Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI