Tuyển Kế toán thuế Acclime Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job summary.

In this exciting and challenging role, you will work in our Accounting Team, located in our Ho Chi Minh City office as Accounting Administrative Support. The role provides an opportunity for a qualified individual with exposure to corporate accounting & tax experience in Vietnam to further develop their skills within Acclime Vietnam and support our internal teams in Vietnam. The Accounting Administrative Support reports directly to Accounting Director & Accounting Manager and works closely with Accounting Services Team to meet all aspects, relevant to accounting, tax, other matters compliant with Company’s Policy, Vietnamese Accounting System and Law.

What you will do. A day in the life.

The Accounting Administrative Support will assist Accounting Services Team whilst working as part of a team responsible for meeting all aspects of Company’s relevant accounting and other needs in accordance with the signed service agreements.

Sounds exciting? Let’s explore some of the key responsibilities of the position. On a given day, you will:

• Providing timely and accurate processing of invoices and credit memos

• Meeting any pre-invoicing administration requirements like preparing billing calendar, collecting data for creating invoices, etc.