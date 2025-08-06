Tuyển Kế toán thuế Acclime Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Acclime Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/09/2025
Kế toán thuế

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán thuế Tại Acclime Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Hanoi Tower, 49 Phố Hai Bà Trưng, Trần Hưng Đạo, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán thuế Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job summary.
In this exciting and challenging role, you will work in our Accounting Team, located in our Ho Chi Minh City office as Accounting Administrative Support. The role provides an opportunity for a qualified individual with exposure to corporate accounting & tax experience in Vietnam to further develop their skills within Acclime Vietnam and support our internal teams in Vietnam. The Accounting Administrative Support reports directly to Accounting Director & Accounting Manager and works closely with Accounting Services Team to meet all aspects, relevant to accounting, tax, other matters compliant with Company’s Policy, Vietnamese Accounting System and Law.
What you will do. A day in the life.
The Accounting Administrative Support will assist Accounting Services Team whilst working as part of a team responsible for meeting all aspects of Company’s relevant accounting and other needs in accordance with the signed service agreements.
Sounds exciting? Let’s explore some of the key responsibilities of the position. On a given day, you will:
• Providing timely and accurate processing of invoices and credit memos
• Meeting any pre-invoicing administration requirements like preparing billing calendar, collecting data for creating invoices, etc.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Acclime Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Acclime Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Acclime Vietnam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Level 9, Lim Tower 3, 29A Nguyen Dinh Chieu, District 1, HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

