Tuyển Kế toán thuế Acclime Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán thuế Tại Acclime Vietnam
- Hà Nội: Hanoi Tower, 49 Phố Hai Bà Trưng, Trần Hưng Đạo, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán thuế Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job summary.
In this exciting and challenging role, you will work in our Accounting Team, located in our Ho Chi Minh City office as Accounting Administrative Support. The role provides an opportunity for a qualified individual with exposure to corporate accounting & tax experience in Vietnam to further develop their skills within Acclime Vietnam and support our internal teams in Vietnam. The Accounting Administrative Support reports directly to Accounting Director & Accounting Manager and works closely with Accounting Services Team to meet all aspects, relevant to accounting, tax, other matters compliant with Company’s Policy, Vietnamese Accounting System and Law.
What you will do. A day in the life.
The Accounting Administrative Support will assist Accounting Services Team whilst working as part of a team responsible for meeting all aspects of Company’s relevant accounting and other needs in accordance with the signed service agreements.
Sounds exciting? Let’s explore some of the key responsibilities of the position. On a given day, you will:
• Providing timely and accurate processing of invoices and credit memos
• Meeting any pre-invoicing administration requirements like preparing billing calendar, collecting data for creating invoices, etc.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Acclime Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Acclime Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Tin tức liên quan
-
Cách Tính Thuế Thu Nhập Cá Nhân Đúng Luật
Đóng góp bởi: CEO Tony Vũ
-
6 cách Tra Cứu Mã Số Thuế Cá Nhân Chanh Chóng nhất
Đóng góp bởi: CEO Tony Vũ
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI