Tuyển Business Intelligence Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH KPMG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Requirements Gathering & Analysis:

o Work closely with clients to understand their business processes and financial requirements.

o Analyze and document business requirement (BRD).

o Develop functional specifications and detailed documentation based on client requirements.

2. Design & Configuration:

o Configure the OFSAA suite to meet business requirements: PFT, ALM, FTP, IFRS9….

o Design data models, reporting templates, and dashboards.

o Implement integration between OFSAA and other internal/external systems.

3. Implementation:

o Lead or participate in the full lifecycle of OFSAA implementation, from system design to deployment.

o Coordinate testing phases including unit testing, system integration testing (SIT), and user acceptance testing (UAT).

o Support clients during the go-live phase and ensure smooth transitions.

4. Training & Support:

o Provide training sessions for clients on OFSAA functionality, best practices, and processes.

o Offer post-implementation support and ongoing system maintenance.

o Provide regular system updates, enhancements, and ensure the client’s satisfaction.

5. Documentation & Reporting: