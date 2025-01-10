Tuyển Business Intelligence Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH KPMG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH KPMG
- Hồ Chí Minh: 10Floor, 115 Nguyễn Huệ, Ho Chi Minh City, Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Requirements Gathering & Analysis:
o Work closely with clients to understand their business processes and financial requirements.
o Analyze and document business requirement (BRD).
o Develop functional specifications and detailed documentation based on client requirements.
2. Design & Configuration:
o Configure the OFSAA suite to meet business requirements: PFT, ALM, FTP, IFRS9….
o Design data models, reporting templates, and dashboards.
o Implement integration between OFSAA and other internal/external systems.
3. Implementation:
o Lead or participate in the full lifecycle of OFSAA implementation, from system design to deployment.
o Coordinate testing phases including unit testing, system integration testing (SIT), and user acceptance testing (UAT).
o Support clients during the go-live phase and ensure smooth transitions.
4. Training & Support:
o Provide training sessions for clients on OFSAA functionality, best practices, and processes.
o Offer post-implementation support and ongoing system maintenance.
o Provide regular system updates, enhancements, and ensure the client’s satisfaction.
5. Documentation & Reporting:
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH KPMG Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH KPMG
