Tuyển Business Intelligence Hansae HCM Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại Hansae HCM Co., Ltd
- Hồ Chí Minh: 138 Hai Bà Trưng, phường Đa Kao, Quận 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Design, develop, and maintain RPA workflows in UIPath
- Build fault tolerant automation processes outside of UIPath
- Analyze and design logical processes that are fault tolerant, and minimize runtimes
- Work with customers to make sure time-sensitive tasks are completed on time
- Write documentation for processes and the workflow design
- Work closely with customers and Hansae\'s IT team to integrate RPA services with Hansae\'s internal tools and systems
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Working knowledge with any of the following languages : Java, C++, .NET, Python
- Great logical thinking, critical thinking, and problem solving skills
- Good at Korean or English so you can work directly with the person in charge of the task
Tại Hansae HCM Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Hansae HCM Co., Ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
