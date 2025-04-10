Tuyển Business Intelligence Hansae HCM Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Business Intelligence Hansae HCM Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Hansae HCM Co., Ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 10/05/2025
Hansae HCM Co., Ltd

Business Intelligence

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại Hansae HCM Co., Ltd

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 138 Hai Bà Trưng, phường Đa Kao, Quận 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Design, develop, and maintain RPA workflows in UIPath
- Build fault tolerant automation processes outside of UIPath
- Analyze and design logical processes that are fault tolerant, and minimize runtimes
- Work with customers to make sure time-sensitive tasks are completed on time
- Write documentation for processes and the workflow design
- Work closely with customers and Hansae\'s IT team to integrate RPA services with Hansae\'s internal tools and systems

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- At least 1 year of experience with RPA - experience with UIPath is preferred
- Working knowledge with any of the following languages : Java, C++, .NET, Python
- Great logical thinking, critical thinking, and problem solving skills
- Good at Korean or English so you can work directly with the person in charge of the task

Tại Hansae HCM Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Hansae HCM Co., Ltd

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Hansae HCM Co., Ltd

Hansae HCM Co., Ltd

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Phòng 12A02, Lầu 12A Tòa nhà Empress Tower, 138 Hai Bà Trưng, Phường Đa Kao, Quận 1

