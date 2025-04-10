Tuyển Business Intelligence Hansae HCM Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 138 Hai Bà Trưng, phường Đa Kao, Quận 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Design, develop, and maintain RPA workflows in UIPath

- Build fault tolerant automation processes outside of UIPath

- Analyze and design logical processes that are fault tolerant, and minimize runtimes

- Work with customers to make sure time-sensitive tasks are completed on time

- Write documentation for processes and the workflow design

- Work closely with customers and Hansae\'s IT team to integrate RPA services with Hansae\'s internal tools and systems

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- At least 1 year of experience with RPA - experience with UIPath is preferred

- Working knowledge with any of the following languages : Java, C++, .NET, Python

- Great logical thinking, critical thinking, and problem solving skills

- Good at Korean or English so you can work directly with the person in charge of the task

Tại Hansae HCM Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Hansae HCM Co., Ltd

