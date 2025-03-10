Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo CÔNG TY TNHH HEPMIL VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Lim Tower 3, 29A Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, Đa Kao,Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên đào tạo

Display a proven record of innovative ideas, approaches and final work product

Can easily identify potential hurdles for the business and take the lead on solving them

Serve as lead on multiple projects and may have direct reports

Conduct market research and analyze data to identify target audiences and opportunities for growth in social commerce

Develop brand strategy and communication plan , focusing on social commerce and influencer marketing narratives from inspiration to execution

Recommend and implement research that will utilize tools to facilitate direction , customer insights and discovery, identification of opportunities , strategy development (understand business ambition map customer journeys, write briefs), and measurement (defining key brand KPIs)

Collaborate with accounts and creative teams to guide the generation of ideas, development, and presentation of creative work, and steer implementation of strategy to results.

Integration/alignment of communication solutions to total brand communication/campaign plans across channels

Manage day-to-day planning duties for accounts handled

Stay up-to-date on the latest social commerce trends and best practices

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

3 to 5+ years of experience in social media marketing or at least one aspect of strategic planning or related field

Strong understanding of social media platforms and social commerce landscape

Familiarity with most forms of quantitative and qualitative research methodologies and working knowledge of when and how to apply them to a given client challenge.

Ability to work simultaneously across multiple clients and projects and experience in selling ideas to different levels of stakeholders

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

Strong attention to detail and ability to meet deadlines

Proficiency in English.

Quyền Lợi

Flexible working hours: 09h00 - 18h00; Work from home on Friday

100% salary + full insurance from the probation.

21 days annual leave, 14 days sick leave, 60 days hospitalization leave.

Laptop is provided

Year-end bonus.

Teambonding meals, teambuilding trips, annual health check.

