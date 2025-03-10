Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo CÔNG TY TNHH HEPMIL VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo CÔNG TY TNHH HEPMIL VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH HEPMIL VIETNAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/04/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH HEPMIL VIETNAM

Chuyên viên đào tạo

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chuyên viên đào tạo Tại CÔNG TY TNHH HEPMIL VIETNAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Lim Tower 3, 29A Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, Đa Kao,Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên đào tạo Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Display a proven record of innovative ideas, approaches and final work product
Can easily identify potential hurdles for the business and take the lead on solving them
Serve as lead on multiple projects and may have direct reports
Conduct market research and analyze data to identify target audiences and opportunities for growth in social commerce
Develop brand strategy and communication plan , focusing on social commerce and influencer marketing narratives from inspiration to execution
Recommend and implement research that will utilize tools to facilitate direction , customer insights and discovery, identification of opportunities , strategy development (understand business ambition map customer journeys, write briefs), and measurement (defining key brand KPIs)
Collaborate with accounts and creative teams to guide the generation of ideas, development, and presentation of creative work, and steer implementation of strategy to results.
Integration/alignment of communication solutions to total brand communication/campaign plans across channels
Manage day-to-day planning duties for accounts handled
Stay up-to-date on the latest social commerce trends and best practices

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

3 to 5+ years of experience in social media marketing or at least one aspect of strategic planning or related field
Strong understanding of social media platforms and social commerce landscape
Familiarity with most forms of quantitative and qualitative research methodologies and working knowledge of when and how to apply them to a given client challenge.
Ability to work simultaneously across multiple clients and projects and experience in selling ideas to different levels of stakeholders
Excellent communication and presentation skills
Ability to work independently and as part of a team
Strong attention to detail and ability to meet deadlines
Proficiency in English.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH HEPMIL VIETNAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Flexible working hours: 09h00 - 18h00; Work from home on Friday
100% salary + full insurance from the probation.
21 days annual leave, 14 days sick leave, 60 days hospitalization leave.
Laptop is provided
Year-end bonus.
Teambonding meals, teambuilding trips, annual health check.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH HEPMIL VIETNAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH HEPMIL VIETNAM

CÔNG TY TNHH HEPMIL VIETNAM

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Văn phòng số 4-111, WeWork Lim Tower 3, 29A Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, Phường Đa Kao, Quận 1, TP Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-chuyen-vien-dao-tao-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-tai-ho-chi-minh-job332798
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đồng Nai Bình Dương Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Bắc Ninh Hải Phòng Bình Dương Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Quốc tế Tam Sơn Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Công ty Cổ phần Quốc tế Tam Sơn Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Quốc tế Tam Sơn Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Chuỗi Thực Phẩm TH
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Công Ty Cổ Phần Chuỗi Thực Phẩm TH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Chuỗi Thực Phẩm TH
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH HOÀNG TRINH VƯƠNG
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo CÔNG TY TNHH HOÀNG TRINH VƯƠNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 17 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH HOÀNG TRINH VƯƠNG
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 13 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trường Cao đẳng Kỹ thuật - công nghệ Bách Khoa
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Trường Cao đẳng Kỹ thuật - công nghệ Bách Khoa làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Trường Cao đẳng Kỹ thuật - công nghệ Bách Khoa
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MENAS
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo CÔNG TY TNHH MENAS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 22 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MENAS
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 14 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pha Lê Group
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Pha Lê Group làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 27 - 30 Triệu
Pha Lê Group
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OMPQI
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OMPQI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OMPQI
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tập Đoàn Ecopark
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Tập Đoàn Ecopark làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tập Đoàn Ecopark
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 60 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pizza 4P's
Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Pizza 4P's
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Tuyển Giao dịch viên Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 31 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đồng Nai Bình Dương Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Bắc Ninh Hải Phòng Bình Dương Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Quốc tế Tam Sơn Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Công ty Cổ phần Quốc tế Tam Sơn Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Quốc tế Tam Sơn Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Chuỗi Thực Phẩm TH
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Công Ty Cổ Phần Chuỗi Thực Phẩm TH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Chuỗi Thực Phẩm TH
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH HOÀNG TRINH VƯƠNG
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo CÔNG TY TNHH HOÀNG TRINH VƯƠNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 17 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH HOÀNG TRINH VƯƠNG
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 13 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trường Cao đẳng Kỹ thuật - công nghệ Bách Khoa
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Trường Cao đẳng Kỹ thuật - công nghệ Bách Khoa làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Trường Cao đẳng Kỹ thuật - công nghệ Bách Khoa
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MENAS
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo CÔNG TY TNHH MENAS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 22 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MENAS
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 14 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pha Lê Group
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Pha Lê Group làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 27 - 30 Triệu
Pha Lê Group
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OMPQI
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OMPQI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OMPQI
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tập Đoàn Ecopark
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Tập Đoàn Ecopark làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tập Đoàn Ecopark
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 16 - 18 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
16 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Công Ty TNHH SX Cơ Khí Chính Xác Nhuận Tiến làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH SX Cơ Khí Chính Xác Nhuận Tiến
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Công ty Cổ phần BDS Smartland làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần BDS Smartland
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ ĐỒ UỐNG VIETBLEND làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ ĐỒ UỐNG VIETBLEND
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo CÔNG TY TNHH MTV DAT BIKE VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH MTV DAT BIKE VIETNAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Công ty TNHH Thương Mại và Dịch Vụ TD Universal làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH Thương Mại và Dịch Vụ TD Universal
13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo CÔNG TY TNHH STS SEN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH STS SEN
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Công TY Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đèo Cả làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu Công TY Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đèo Cả
12 - 16 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Công Ty TNHH Tú Phượng Tony làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Tú Phượng Tony
12 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo CÔNG TY CP ĐÀO TẠO VÀ TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC MỸ THUẬT BỤI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CP ĐÀO TẠO VÀ TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC MỸ THUẬT BỤI
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Công Ty TNHH Tú Phượng Tony làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Tú Phượng Tony
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Công ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Phúc Lộc Thọ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Phúc Lộc Thọ
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HPRO24H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 17 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HPRO24H
12 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo iPOS.vn làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu iPOS.vn
9 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TMDV NHA KHOA ADOR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TMDV NHA KHOA ADOR
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TIẾP VẬN TOÀN CẦU làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TIẾP VẬN TOÀN CẦU
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Công Ty TNHH Kaiser Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Kaiser Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN DAT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN DAT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ HÀNG XANH (MERCEDES-BENZ HAXACO ĐIỆN BIÊN PHỦ) Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 11 - 12 Triệu CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ HÀNG XANH (MERCEDES-BENZ HAXACO ĐIỆN BIÊN PHỦ) Pro Company
11 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VIKINGS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VIKINGS VIỆT NAM
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo TRUNG TÂM ỨNG PHÓ SỰ CỐ MÔI TRƯỜNG VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận TRUNG TÂM ỨNG PHÓ SỰ CỐ MÔI TRƯỜNG VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Hợp Tác Xã Vận Tải Du Lịch Hoa Sen làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 20 Triệu Hợp Tác Xã Vận Tải Du Lịch Hoa Sen
9 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Công Ty TNHH Minigood làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 14 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Minigood
12 - 14 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ QUẢN LÝ BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 14 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ QUẢN LÝ BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN SÀI GÒN
9 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NĂNG LƯỢNG KINGTEK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 6 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NĂNG LƯỢNG KINGTEK
Trên 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Đồng Hồ Hải Triều làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 750 - 900 USD Đồng Hồ Hải Triều
750 - 900 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Công Ty TNHH Chứng Khoán ACB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Chứng Khoán ACB
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm