Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo CÔNG TY TNHH HEPMIL VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chuyên viên đào tạo Tại CÔNG TY TNHH HEPMIL VIETNAM
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Lim Tower 3, 29A Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, Đa Kao,Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 3
Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên đào tạo Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Display a proven record of innovative ideas, approaches and final work product
Can easily identify potential hurdles for the business and take the lead on solving them
Serve as lead on multiple projects and may have direct reports
Conduct market research and analyze data to identify target audiences and opportunities for growth in social commerce
Develop brand strategy and communication plan , focusing on social commerce and influencer marketing narratives from inspiration to execution
Recommend and implement research that will utilize tools to facilitate direction , customer insights and discovery, identification of opportunities , strategy development (understand business ambition map customer journeys, write briefs), and measurement (defining key brand KPIs)
Collaborate with accounts and creative teams to guide the generation of ideas, development, and presentation of creative work, and steer implementation of strategy to results.
Integration/alignment of communication solutions to total brand communication/campaign plans across channels
Manage day-to-day planning duties for accounts handled
Stay up-to-date on the latest social commerce trends and best practices
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Strong understanding of social media platforms and social commerce landscape
Familiarity with most forms of quantitative and qualitative research methodologies and working knowledge of when and how to apply them to a given client challenge.
Ability to work simultaneously across multiple clients and projects and experience in selling ideas to different levels of stakeholders
Excellent communication and presentation skills
Ability to work independently and as part of a team
Strong attention to detail and ability to meet deadlines
Proficiency in English.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH HEPMIL VIETNAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
100% salary + full insurance from the probation.
21 days annual leave, 14 days sick leave, 60 days hospitalization leave.
Laptop is provided
Year-end bonus.
Teambonding meals, teambuilding trips, annual health check.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH HEPMIL VIETNAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
