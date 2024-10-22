Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN MỘT THÀNH VIÊN THƯƠNG MẠI & DỊCH VỤ FASTCODING VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN MỘT THÀNH VIÊN THƯƠNG MẠI & DỊCH VỤ FASTCODING VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 22/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/10/2024
Chuyên viên đào tạo

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đà Nẵng: Ngũ Hành Sơn

Coordinate onboarding, orientation of new employees, new-hire survey report & analysis. Build a strong company culture aligned with the company’s vision, mission and core values. Negotiate a sequence of opportunities to learn that support staff’s gradual induction into teaching, moving from observation to co-planning and co-teaching to assumption of lead teaching responsibilities. Establish regular times to discuss your teaching with the staff and help the staff with long term planning: identifying unit topics, identifying places in curriculum where the intern can try out ideas studied in University classes, suggesting appropriate curriculum materials and school and district resources for the intern to use in planning and teaching, etc. Communicate with the field instructor as needed about the Staff’s progress, or problems or concerns that arise. Participate in three-way conversations with the field instructor and the staff when possible and desirable. Evaluate training results and plan the next steps for the Staff.
Coordinate onboarding, orientation of new employees, new-hire survey report & analysis.
Build a strong company culture aligned with the company’s vision, mission and core values.
Negotiate a sequence of opportunities to learn that support staff’s gradual induction into teaching, moving from observation to co-planning and co-teaching to assumption of lead teaching responsibilities.
Establish regular times to discuss your teaching with the staff and help the staff with long term planning: identifying unit topics, identifying places in curriculum where the intern can try out ideas studied in University classes, suggesting appropriate curriculum materials and school and district resources for the intern to use in planning and teaching, etc.
Communicate with the field instructor as needed about the Staff’s progress, or problems or concerns that arise. Participate in three-way conversations with the field instructor and the staff when possible and desirable.
Evaluate training results and plan the next steps for the Staff.

University graduated Japanese language proficiency at N2 level or higher Good Training & Planning skills Proficient in office software (Excel, Word, google spread,...) Ability to handle high work pressure, diligent, and responsible Capable of managing multiple tasks simultaneously Oriented towards career development in the IT field
University graduated
Japanese language proficiency at N2 level or higher
Good Training & Planning skills
Proficient in office software (Excel, Word, google spread,...)
Ability to handle high work pressure, diligent, and responsible
Capable of managing multiple tasks simultaneously
Oriented towards career development in the IT field

Salary: Negotiable Performance bonus, year-end bonus Birthday, Team building, monthly Dinner party under the provisions of the company. Have the opportunity to join big profect of Company to enhance your skill Work, learn and develop with young and talented colleagues who are passionate and have big vision Challenge yourself with new technologies and hot tech trend in the world
Salary: Negotiable
Performance bonus, year-end bonus
Birthday, Team building, monthly Dinner party under the provisions of the company.
Have the opportunity to join big profect of Company to enhance your skill
Work, learn and develop with young and talented colleagues who are
passionate and have big vision
Challenge yourself with new technologies and hot tech trend in the world

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 6, 773 Ngô Quyền, phường An Hải Bắc, Quận Sơn Trà, TP. Đà Nẵng

