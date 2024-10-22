Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN MỘT THÀNH VIÊN THƯƠNG MẠI & DỊCH VỤ FASTCODING VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Đà Nẵng: Ngũ Hành Sơn

Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên đào tạo Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Coordinate onboarding, orientation of new employees, new-hire survey report & analysis. Build a strong company culture aligned with the company’s vision, mission and core values. Negotiate a sequence of opportunities to learn that support staff’s gradual induction into teaching, moving from observation to co-planning and co-teaching to assumption of lead teaching responsibilities. Establish regular times to discuss your teaching with the staff and help the staff with long term planning: identifying unit topics, identifying places in curriculum where the intern can try out ideas studied in University classes, suggesting appropriate curriculum materials and school and district resources for the intern to use in planning and teaching, etc. Communicate with the field instructor as needed about the Staff’s progress, or problems or concerns that arise. Participate in three-way conversations with the field instructor and the staff when possible and desirable. Evaluate training results and plan the next steps for the Staff.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

University graduated Japanese language proficiency at N2 level or higher Good Training & Planning skills Proficient in office software (Excel, Word, google spread,...) Ability to handle high work pressure, diligent, and responsible Capable of managing multiple tasks simultaneously Oriented towards career development in the IT field

Tại CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN MỘT THÀNH VIÊN THƯƠNG MẠI & DỊCH VỤ FASTCODING VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Negotiable Performance bonus, year-end bonus Birthday, Team building, monthly Dinner party under the provisions of the company. Have the opportunity to join big profect of Company to enhance your skill Work, learn and develop with young and talented colleagues who are passionate and have big vision Challenge yourself with new technologies and hot tech trend in the world

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN MỘT THÀNH VIÊN THƯƠNG MẠI & DỊCH VỤ FASTCODING VIỆT NAM

