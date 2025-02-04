Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 15 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 15 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Nữ Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: toà MD Complex 68 Nguyễn Cơ Thạch, Mỹ Đình, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Với Mức Lương Đến 15 Triệu

• Receive and plan recruitment requirements.

• Build a candidate network from recruitment channels.

• Provide counseling and introduce the position and working environment of the company to candidates. Support candidates in accessing company's recruitment positions.

• Continuously expand the candidate source for the positions according to the recruitment plan.

• Regularly interact with candidates before, during, and after the recruitment process.

• Participate in the company's recruitment branding communication activities

• Participate in proposing improvements to the recruitment process and ensuring compliance with established procedures.

• Perform supportive activities for candidates throughout the recruitment process (resume screening, invitation letter, reception, negotiation, and new employee procedures).

• Perform other tasks as required by the HR Manager.

Với Mức Lương Đến 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Strong network in the IT field.

Good English communication skill

1 year of experience as an IT Recruiter.

Good understanding and use of recruitment channels, especially social networks in the recruitment process: Facebook, LinkedIn, ITviec, Vietnamwork, etc.

Good communication, negotiation, management, analytical and evaluation skills.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office or Google Drive for work.

Understanding of candidate psychology.

Prioritizing understanding and ability to apply digital marketing tools to recruitment activities.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Salary up to 15.000.000 VNĐ per month + 13th month salary + Bonus

• Work in a dynamic and professional environment with a clear personal development plan

• Benefits include health insurance, social insurance, and personal income tax according to government regulations.

• A clear progression and salary increase plan

• 12 days of annual leave.

• Team building activities, Summer holiday, Year-end party, etc.

• Annual health check-up.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin