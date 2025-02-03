Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 4 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

1. Develop and Execute Recruiting Process and Plans

– Ensure all vacancies are filled with the suitable candidates within the targeted time.

– Act as a member of recruitment interview panel.

– Obtain and assess reference checks of the candidates.

– Maintain recruitment database of qualified or potential candidates for current and future needs.

– Be responsible for press advertisement placement and able to recommend innovative and creative design in order to get best results.

– Develop and improve the recruitment processes to be more innovative and cost effective.

– Advise hiring managers on recruitment matters.

– Control recruitment expenses within the budget.

– Conduct exit interview and analyse the reasons of resignation.

– Plan, prepare and hold job fair to attract candidates.

– Participate in Employer Branding activities.

2. Coordinate and Implement University Recruiting Initiatives

– Coordinate with universities, events in relation to targeted hires.

– Running Management Trainee program to attract the most potential candidates

3. Rules and Regulations

– Follow all working procedures, the company’s policies, rules and regulations.

– Check, monitor, remind and guide subordinates to follow the rules and regulations

4. Other duties

Other tasks or responsibilities as assigned by HR Deputy Manager – Talent Acquisition

– Minimum 03-05 years of talent acquisition and direct recruiting experience. Candidates have experience in headhunting service companies is preferrable.

– Knowledge of HR related regulations and laws of Vietnam

– Excellent knowledge of sourcing and recruitment techniques including social media.

– Good command of English, both verbal and written.

– Effectively manage multiple searches for candidates in different fields.

13 month salary

Performance bonus

Transportation allowance

Premium healthcare

Full salary social insurance

Meal at canteen

1 days work from home per week (after probation)

12 days of annual leaves

Many opportunities of development (transfer, promote)

Training and learning development;

Other information

Work location: 27 Cổ Linh, Long Biên, Hà Nội (Aeon Long Biên)

Working time: 8:30 – 17:30 from Monday – Friday and 1 Saturday per month

