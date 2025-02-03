Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Tại Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam
- Hà Nội:
- Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Develop and Execute Recruiting Process and Plans
– Ensure all vacancies are filled with the suitable candidates within the targeted time.
– Act as a member of recruitment interview panel.
– Obtain and assess reference checks of the candidates.
– Maintain recruitment database of qualified or potential candidates for current and future needs.
– Be responsible for press advertisement placement and able to recommend innovative and creative design in order to get best results.
– Develop and improve the recruitment processes to be more innovative and cost effective.
– Advise hiring managers on recruitment matters.
– Control recruitment expenses within the budget.
– Conduct exit interview and analyse the reasons of resignation.
– Plan, prepare and hold job fair to attract candidates.
– Participate in Employer Branding activities.
2. Coordinate and Implement University Recruiting Initiatives
– Coordinate with universities, events in relation to targeted hires.
– Running Management Trainee program to attract the most potential candidates
3. Rules and Regulations
– Follow all working procedures, the company’s policies, rules and regulations.
– Check, monitor, remind and guide subordinates to follow the rules and regulations
4. Other duties
Other tasks or responsibilities as assigned by HR Deputy Manager – Talent Acquisition
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
– Knowledge of HR related regulations and laws of Vietnam
– Excellent knowledge of sourcing and recruitment techniques including social media.
– Good command of English, both verbal and written.
– Effectively manage multiple searches for candidates in different fields.
Tại Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Performance bonus
Transportation allowance
Premium healthcare
Full salary social insurance
Meal at canteen
1 days work from home per week (after probation)
12 days of annual leaves
Many opportunities of development (transfer, promote)
Training and learning development;
Other information
Work location: 27 Cổ Linh, Long Biên, Hà Nội (Aeon Long Biên)
Working time: 8:30 – 17:30 from Monday – Friday and 1 Saturday per month
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
