Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 03/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/03/2025
Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam

Chuyên viên tuyển dụng

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Tại Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
4 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Develop and Execute Recruiting Process and Plans
– Ensure all vacancies are filled with the suitable candidates within the targeted time.
– Act as a member of recruitment interview panel.
– Obtain and assess reference checks of the candidates.
– Maintain recruitment database of qualified or potential candidates for current and future needs.
– Be responsible for press advertisement placement and able to recommend innovative and creative design in order to get best results.
– Develop and improve the recruitment processes to be more innovative and cost effective.
– Advise hiring managers on recruitment matters.
– Control recruitment expenses within the budget.
– Conduct exit interview and analyse the reasons of resignation.
– Plan, prepare and hold job fair to attract candidates.
– Participate in Employer Branding activities.
2. Coordinate and Implement University Recruiting Initiatives
– Coordinate with universities, events in relation to targeted hires.
– Running Management Trainee program to attract the most potential candidates
3. Rules and Regulations
– Follow all working procedures, the company’s policies, rules and regulations.
– Check, monitor, remind and guide subordinates to follow the rules and regulations
4. Other duties
Other tasks or responsibilities as assigned by HR Deputy Manager – Talent Acquisition

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

– Minimum 03-05 years of talent acquisition and direct recruiting experience. Candidates have experience in headhunting service companies is preferrable.
– Knowledge of HR related regulations and laws of Vietnam
– Excellent knowledge of sourcing and recruitment techniques including social media.
– Good command of English, both verbal and written.
– Effectively manage multiple searches for candidates in different fields.

Tại Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

13 month salary
Performance bonus
Transportation allowance
Premium healthcare
Full salary social insurance
Meal at canteen
1 days work from home per week (after probation)
12 days of annual leaves
Many opportunities of development (transfer, promote)
Training and learning development;
Other information
Work location: 27 Cổ Linh, Long Biên, Hà Nội (Aeon Long Biên)
Working time: 8:30 – 17:30 from Monday – Friday and 1 Saturday per month

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam

Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 30 Bờ Bao Tân Thắng, phường Sơn Kỳ, quận Tân Phú, Tp. HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-chuyen-vien-tuyen-dung-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job282498
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG ENTIZ
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG ENTIZ làm việc tại Nghệ An thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG ENTIZ
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Nghệ An Vĩnh Phúc Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH HCT FAMILY FOOD
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY TNHH HCT FAMILY FOOD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH HCT FAMILY FOOD
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Long An Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ DỊCH VỤ ĐẤT XANH MIỀN NAM
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ DỊCH VỤ ĐẤT XANH MIỀN NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ DỊCH VỤ ĐẤT XANH MIỀN NAM
Hạn nộp: 01/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN TUẦN CHÂU
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN TUẦN CHÂU làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN TUẦN CHÂU
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Mỹ Ân
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công Ty TNHH Mỹ Ân làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Mỹ Ân
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CEN HCM
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CEN HCM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CEN HCM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HÀ NỘI FOODS VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HÀ NỘI FOODS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HÀ NỘI FOODS VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm PPP Laser Clinic Viet Nam
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng PPP Laser Clinic Viet Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
PPP Laser Clinic Viet Nam
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN Ô TÔ ĐIỆN THANH XUÂN
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN Ô TÔ ĐIỆN THANH XUÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 22 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN Ô TÔ ĐIỆN THANH XUÂN
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Aggregatori Capaci
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công Ty Cổ Phần Aggregatori Capaci làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Aggregatori Capaci
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG ENTIZ
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG ENTIZ làm việc tại Nghệ An thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG ENTIZ
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Nghệ An Vĩnh Phúc Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH HCT FAMILY FOOD
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY TNHH HCT FAMILY FOOD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH HCT FAMILY FOOD
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Long An Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ DỊCH VỤ ĐẤT XANH MIỀN NAM
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ DỊCH VỤ ĐẤT XANH MIỀN NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ DỊCH VỤ ĐẤT XANH MIỀN NAM
Hạn nộp: 01/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN TUẦN CHÂU
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN TUẦN CHÂU làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN TUẦN CHÂU
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Mỹ Ân
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công Ty TNHH Mỹ Ân làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Mỹ Ân
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CEN HCM
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CEN HCM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CEN HCM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HÀ NỘI FOODS VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HÀ NỘI FOODS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HÀ NỘI FOODS VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm PPP Laser Clinic Viet Nam
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng PPP Laser Clinic Viet Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
PPP Laser Clinic Viet Nam
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN Ô TÔ ĐIỆN THANH XUÂN
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN Ô TÔ ĐIỆN THANH XUÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 22 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN Ô TÔ ĐIỆN THANH XUÂN
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Aggregatori Capaci
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công Ty Cổ Phần Aggregatori Capaci làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Aggregatori Capaci
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY TNHH 5677 làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH 5677
10.5 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY TNHH THỂ THAO SPORT1 làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THỂ THAO SPORT1
9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ BẢO AN T&T VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ BẢO AN T&T VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN THẾ KỶ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN THẾ KỶ
14 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công Ty CP Thương Mại & Xuất Nhập Khẩu Đức Tín làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu Công Ty CP Thương Mại & Xuất Nhập Khẩu Đức Tín
9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công ty CP Vinhomes Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty CP Vinhomes Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PARALINE SOFTWARE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PARALINE SOFTWARE
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công ty TNHH Đức Trung làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu Công ty TNHH Đức Trung
9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công ty cổ phần Trang trại Tomita Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Trang trại Tomita Việt Nam
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công ty cổ phần công nghệ và giáo dục KSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 13 Triệu Công ty cổ phần công nghệ và giáo dục KSC
9 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công ty Cổ phần Bất Động Sản Thế Kỷ Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Bất Động Sản Thế Kỷ Pro Company
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng TẬP ĐOÀN AMACCAO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu TẬP ĐOÀN AMACCAO
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công ty TNHH Trust Me làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH Trust Me
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI PHÁT TRIỂN NHẤT TÍN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI PHÁT TRIỂN NHẤT TÍN
9 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ BABIES làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ BABIES
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN DOHALAND làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN DOHALAND
9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ VÀ PHÂN PHỐI 5G làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ VÀ PHÂN PHỐI 5G
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI HOLA KIDS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI HOLA KIDS
13 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN THẾ KỶ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN THẾ KỶ
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CP KINH DOANH VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN ĐỊA ỐC VIETSTARLAND làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CP KINH DOANH VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN ĐỊA ỐC VIETSTARLAND
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI HOLA KIDS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI HOLA KIDS
13 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CP KINH DOANH VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN ĐỊA ỐC VIETSTARLAND làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CP KINH DOANH VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN ĐỊA ỐC VIETSTARLAND
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công ty cổ phần đầu tư và xây dựng Hà Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công ty cổ phần đầu tư và xây dựng Hà Nam
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ số Vitus System làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ số Vitus System
10 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công ty Liên doanh Vận chuyển Quốc tế Hải Vân làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty Liên doanh Vận chuyển Quốc tế Hải Vân
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN BẦU TRỜI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN BẦU TRỜI VIỆT NAM
11 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN HOME PLUS làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN HOME PLUS
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng BÁO ĐIỆN TỬ VNEXPRESS.NET Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận BÁO ĐIỆN TỬ VNEXPRESS.NET Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ GIÁO DỤC TM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ GIÁO DỤC TM
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN MICC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN MICC
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm