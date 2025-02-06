Tuyển Designer Asia Pioneer Travel làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 2,500 USD

English-Speaking Sales Executive (Inbound Travel Consultant)

- Location: Hanoi, Vietnam

- Employment Type: Full-time

- Income: 10,000,000 – 50,000,000 VND++/month (based on experience, performance & revenue)

Why Join Asia Pioneer Travel?

At Asia Pioneer Travel, we specialize in designing tailor-made, once-in-a-lifetime travel experiences for sophisticated travelers. We are looking for passionate and talented individuals to join our team as English-Speaking Sales Executives

If you're seeking:

- A supportive, friendly, and professional work environment

- Exciting career growth opportunities

- Attractive income with performance-based incentives

- The chance to create unforgettable journeys for travelers worldwide

Then this is the perfect opportunity for you!

- A Dynamic & Open Workplace: We foster a culture of learning, innovation, and teamwork.

