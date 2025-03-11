Tuyển Designer Greenmore Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Role Overview

We are seeking a creative and experienced Outdoor Furniture Designer with a deep understanding of the trends, materials, and functional requirements specific to the US and Europe market. This role calls for a designer who can seamlessly blend aesthetics with durability, using materials and techniques suited for outdoor environments. The ideal candidate will bring innovative design concepts that reflect the core values of our products and offer ideas for best-selling outdoor furniture that can thrive in the US and Europe market, both now and in the coming years.

Responsibilities

• Conceptualize, design, and develop outdoor furniture collections aligned with US and Europe market preferences and industry trends.

• Stay updated with industry trends, customer preferences, and competitor products to ensure our offerings are innovative and competitive.

• Work within project timelines and manage multiple design projects simultaneously.

• Research materials suitable for the US and Europe climate to ensure long-lasting, weather-resistant designs.

• Create detailed sketches, prototypes, and 3D models, ensuring a smooth transition from design to production.