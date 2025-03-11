Tuyển Designer Greenmore Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Greenmore Vietnam Co., Ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 10/04/2025
Greenmore Vietnam Co., Ltd

Designer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Designer Tại Greenmore Vietnam Co., Ltd

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương: No. 1 Tien Phong 3 Street, Hoa Phu Ward, Thu Dau Mot City, Binh Duong Province, Vietnam.

Mô Tả Công Việc Designer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Role Overview
We are seeking a creative and experienced Outdoor Furniture Designer with a deep understanding of the trends, materials, and functional requirements specific to the US and Europe market. This role calls for a designer who can seamlessly blend aesthetics with durability, using materials and techniques suited for outdoor environments. The ideal candidate will bring innovative design concepts that reflect the core values of our products and offer ideas for best-selling outdoor furniture that can thrive in the US and Europe market, both now and in the coming years.
Responsibilities
• Conceptualize, design, and develop outdoor furniture collections aligned with US and Europe market preferences and industry trends.
• Stay updated with industry trends, customer preferences, and competitor products to ensure our offerings are innovative and competitive.
• Work within project timelines and manage multiple design projects simultaneously.
• Research materials suitable for the US and Europe climate to ensure long-lasting, weather-resistant designs.
• Create detailed sketches, prototypes, and 3D models, ensuring a smooth transition from design to production.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Greenmore Vietnam Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Greenmore Vietnam Co., Ltd

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Greenmore Vietnam Co., Ltd

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 2nd Floor, BW Supply Chain City, No. 1 Tien Phong 3 Street, Hoa Phu Ward, Thu Dau Mot City, Binh Duong Province, Vietnam

