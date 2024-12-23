Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Adstart Media làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Adstart Media
Ngày đăng tuyển: 23/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/01/2025
Adstart Media

Dịch vụ quảng cáo

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Dịch vụ quảng cáo Tại Adstart Media

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- An Loi Dong Ward, District 2, Ho Chi Minh City

Mô Tả Công Việc Dịch vụ quảng cáo Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are currently seeking an Ad Operations Executive to join our Ho Chi Minh City office. This role will be instrumental in managing ad operations for our digital mobile content services, helping us expand globally while ensuring efficiency, effectiveness, and profitability. The ideal candidate is a strategic thinker with extensive experience in online ad management and digital performance optimization. The position offers an exciting opportunity for someone passionate about data, digital marketing, and working within a fast-paced environment.
Key Responsibilities:
1- Partner and Advertising Management
Cultivate strong relationships with connectivity partners and traffic sources, ensuring integrations align with AdStart’s strategic objectives.
Drive gateway optimization and troubleshoot issues to enhance performance.
Manage monetization strategies and address client and partner needs to boost revenue.
2- Campaign Strategy and Revenue Optimization
Oversee traffic distribution, cap management, and campaign adjustments to maximize revenue.
Conduct market research and competitor analysis to identify growth opportunities and refine strategies.
Collaborate with sales and tech teams to resolve operational issues and ensure optimal campaign performance.
3- Operational and Financial Oversight
Track and manage financial transactions, settlement reports, and payment processing for accuracy and compliance.
Coordinate with cross-functional teams to support smooth ad operations, enhance client satisfaction, and drive revenue growth.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Required Attributes:
Fluent English: Essential for effective communication with international partners and teams.
Analytical Expertise: Strong analytical skills for monitoring KPIs, managing cap arrangements, and data-based decision-making.
Familiarity with Google Suite/ Microsoft Office (especially Excel).
Problem-Solving Skills: Proactive in identifying and addressing issues to maintain smooth operations.
Strong Organizational Skills: Capable of managing multiple tasks, partners, and reporting duties simultaneously.
Technical Aptitude: Familiarity with offer setup, testing, and troubleshooting to support effective partner integrations.
Financial Acumen: Knowledge of invoicing, payments, and ROI optimization to drive financial efficiency.
Adaptability: Thrives in a dynamic, fast-paced environment and is open to continuous learning.
Nice to Have:
Hands-on Experience with DSPs and Media Buying Platforms
Familiarity with platforms for partnership/ campaigns management (e.g. Affise, Everflow)
Familiarity with Visual Analytics Platforms (e.g. QuickSigh, Tableau)
Familiarity with Project Management Tools (e.g. Jira, Basecamp, Zoho)

Tại Adstart Media Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

An environment with high energy, flat hierarchy, positive attitude, and growth you would expect from a startup coupled with all of the security and benefits of an established company
Competitive salary and flexible work life balance
Paid annual leave and sick leave
Fun team building activities including annual company trip, parties and other benefits
To work in a role that has a global scope for a company that has an international presence
An inclusive environment of friends who happen to work together
And much more

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Adstart Media

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Adstart Media

Adstart Media

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 30 Đường B4, An Lợi Đông, Quận 2, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

