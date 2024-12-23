Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Adstart Media làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

We are currently seeking an Ad Operations Executive to join our Ho Chi Minh City office. This role will be instrumental in managing ad operations for our digital mobile content services, helping us expand globally while ensuring efficiency, effectiveness, and profitability. The ideal candidate is a strategic thinker with extensive experience in online ad management and digital performance optimization. The position offers an exciting opportunity for someone passionate about data, digital marketing, and working within a fast-paced environment.

Key Responsibilities:

1- Partner and Advertising Management

Cultivate strong relationships with connectivity partners and traffic sources, ensuring integrations align with AdStart’s strategic objectives.

Drive gateway optimization and troubleshoot issues to enhance performance.

Manage monetization strategies and address client and partner needs to boost revenue.

2- Campaign Strategy and Revenue Optimization

Oversee traffic distribution, cap management, and campaign adjustments to maximize revenue.

Conduct market research and competitor analysis to identify growth opportunities and refine strategies.

Collaborate with sales and tech teams to resolve operational issues and ensure optimal campaign performance.

3- Operational and Financial Oversight

Track and manage financial transactions, settlement reports, and payment processing for accuracy and compliance.

Coordinate with cross-functional teams to support smooth ad operations, enhance client satisfaction, and drive revenue growth.

Required Attributes:

Fluent English: Essential for effective communication with international partners and teams.

Analytical Expertise: Strong analytical skills for monitoring KPIs, managing cap arrangements, and data-based decision-making.

Familiarity with Google Suite/ Microsoft Office (especially Excel).

Problem-Solving Skills: Proactive in identifying and addressing issues to maintain smooth operations.

Strong Organizational Skills: Capable of managing multiple tasks, partners, and reporting duties simultaneously.

Technical Aptitude: Familiarity with offer setup, testing, and troubleshooting to support effective partner integrations.

Financial Acumen: Knowledge of invoicing, payments, and ROI optimization to drive financial efficiency.

Adaptability: Thrives in a dynamic, fast-paced environment and is open to continuous learning.

Nice to Have:

Hands-on Experience with DSPs and Media Buying Platforms

Familiarity with platforms for partnership/ campaigns management (e.g. Affise, Everflow)

Familiarity with Visual Analytics Platforms (e.g. QuickSigh, Tableau)

Familiarity with Project Management Tools (e.g. Jira, Basecamp, Zoho)

An environment with high energy, flat hierarchy, positive attitude, and growth you would expect from a startup coupled with all of the security and benefits of an established company

Competitive salary and flexible work life balance

Paid annual leave and sick leave

Fun team building activities including annual company trip, parties and other benefits

To work in a role that has a global scope for a company that has an international presence

An inclusive environment of friends who happen to work together

And much more

