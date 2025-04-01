Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty Tài Chính TNHH Ngân Hàng TMCP Sài Gòn - Hà Nội (SHBFinance) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 USD

• Partner with Finance, Portfolio, Customer Value Management, Risk Division to develop and implement strategic digital sales plans to achieve digital sales volume, PnL, Risk and quality of portfolio targets

• Define and analyze the full lifecycle impact of digital business, including growth sources and mobile app performance, such as user retention and monetization.

• Recommend new sales strategies and tactics based on data-driven analysis to enhance customer acquisition and retention and overall business growth.

• Provide sales forecasts, projections, and actionable insights to improve sales outcomes.

• Monitor and continuously improve sales performance metrics, ensuring data accuracy across all reports and business intelligence systems.

• Collaborate with marketing, product, and sales teams to align data-driven sales strategies with overall business objectives.

• Maintain and update performance dashboards and reports for leadership review.

• Conduct market research and competitor analysis to inform sales planning and competitive positioning.

• Collaborate with IT to ensure accurate data tracking and own the digital sales data lifecycle from acquisition to retention and monetization.