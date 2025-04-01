Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty Tài Chính TNHH Ngân Hàng TMCP Sài Gòn - Hà Nội (SHBFinance) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Công Ty Tài Chính TNHH Ngân Hàng TMCP Sài Gòn - Hà Nội (SHBFinance)
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà Thiên Nam Hòa, 277B Cách Mạng Tháng 8, Phường 12, Quận 10, TP Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 USD
• Partner with Finance, Portfolio, Customer Value Management, Risk Division to develop and implement strategic digital sales plans to achieve digital sales volume, PnL, Risk and quality of portfolio targets
• Define and analyze the full lifecycle impact of digital business, including growth sources and mobile app performance, such as user retention and monetization.
• Recommend new sales strategies and tactics based on data-driven analysis to enhance customer acquisition and retention and overall business growth.
• Provide sales forecasts, projections, and actionable insights to improve sales outcomes.
• Monitor and continuously improve sales performance metrics, ensuring data accuracy across all reports and business intelligence systems.
• Collaborate with marketing, product, and sales teams to align data-driven sales strategies with overall business objectives.
• Maintain and update performance dashboards and reports for leadership review.
• Conduct market research and competitor analysis to inform sales planning and competitive positioning.
• Collaborate with IT to ensure accurate data tracking and own the digital sales data lifecycle from acquisition to retention and monetization.
Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty Tài Chính TNHH Ngân Hàng TMCP Sài Gòn - Hà Nội (SHBFinance) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Tài Chính TNHH Ngân Hàng TMCP Sài Gòn - Hà Nội (SHBFinance)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI