Tuyển Digital Marketing Jet Technologies Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 3 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Jet Technologies Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: 99 Đường Cộng Hòa, Phường 4, Quận Tân Bình, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 2 - 3 USD
Objective:
• Market survey, develop, and expand the market for coffee packaging, yogurt lidding, aseptic bag, etc. to drive revenue growth, and establish long-term customer relationships.
Key Responsibilities:
• Customer Acquisition: Identify and develop new potential customers in the coffee packaging, dairy market.
• Business Strategy: Develop business strategies and plans to expand market for packaging division.
• Customer Relationship Management: Develop relationships with new customers, providing solutions to optimize product use and resolve issues.
• Market Analysis: Identify market trends, customer needs, and competitor activities to propose efficient solutions.
Với Mức Lương 2 - 3 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• 5- years of business development experience, preferably in packaging, coffee industries.
• Strong communication, negotiation, and relationship-building skills.
• Ability to analyse market trends and customer needs.
Tại Jet Technologies Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Jet Technologies Vietnam
