Tuyển Digital Marketing Jet Technologies Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 3 USD

Objective:

• Market survey, develop, and expand the market for coffee packaging, yogurt lidding, aseptic bag, etc. to drive revenue growth, and establish long-term customer relationships.

Key Responsibilities:

• Customer Acquisition: Identify and develop new potential customers in the coffee packaging, dairy market.

• Business Strategy: Develop business strategies and plans to expand market for packaging division.

• Customer Relationship Management: Develop relationships with new customers, providing solutions to optimize product use and resolve issues.

• Market Analysis: Identify market trends, customer needs, and competitor activities to propose efficient solutions.