Tuyển Digital Marketing Gyeongsangbuk-Do Representatvie Office làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu

Gyeongsangbuk-Do Representatvie Office
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/03/2025
Gyeongsangbuk-Do Representatvie Office

Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Gyeongsangbuk-Do Representatvie Office

Mức lương
20 - 25 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Rm 1009A, 10 FL, Diamond Plaza, 34 Le Duan St., Dist. 1, HCMC, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 20 - 25 Triệu

Job Purpose:
We are looking for a talented candidate who is passionate about promoting exchange and cooperation between enterprises.
Key Responsibilities:
- Business Development:
• Identify and connect with potential Vietnamese buyers (distributors).
• Develop and implement strategies to increase trade and cooperation between Gyeongsangbuk-do and Vietnamese enterprises.
- Marketing and Promotion:
• Introduce and promote Gyeongsangbuk-do enterprises and their products through various channels, including the GEPA Facebook fan page.
• Create engaging content and manage social media campaigns to enhance visibility and engagement.
- Interpretation and Translation:
• Provide interpretation services during B2B meetings and official events.

Với Mức Lương 20 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Gyeongsangbuk-Do Representatvie Office Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Gyeongsangbuk-Do Representatvie Office

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

