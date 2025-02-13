Tuyển Digital Marketing Gyeongsangbuk-Do Representatvie Office làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Gyeongsangbuk-Do Representatvie Office
- Hồ Chí Minh: Rm 1009A, 10 FL, Diamond Plaza, 34 Le Duan St., Dist. 1, HCMC, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 20 - 25 Triệu
Job Purpose:
We are looking for a talented candidate who is passionate about promoting exchange and cooperation between enterprises.
Key Responsibilities:
- Business Development:
• Identify and connect with potential Vietnamese buyers (distributors).
• Develop and implement strategies to increase trade and cooperation between Gyeongsangbuk-do and Vietnamese enterprises.
- Marketing and Promotion:
• Introduce and promote Gyeongsangbuk-do enterprises and their products through various channels, including the GEPA Facebook fan page.
• Create engaging content and manage social media campaigns to enhance visibility and engagement.
- Interpretation and Translation:
• Provide interpretation services during B2B meetings and official events.
Với Mức Lương 20 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Gyeongsangbuk-Do Representatvie Office Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Gyeongsangbuk-Do Representatvie Office
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI