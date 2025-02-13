Tuyển Digital Marketing Gyeongsangbuk-Do Representatvie Office làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu

Job Purpose:

We are looking for a talented candidate who is passionate about promoting exchange and cooperation between enterprises.

Key Responsibilities:

- Business Development:

• Identify and connect with potential Vietnamese buyers (distributors).

• Develop and implement strategies to increase trade and cooperation between Gyeongsangbuk-do and Vietnamese enterprises.

- Marketing and Promotion:

• Introduce and promote Gyeongsangbuk-do enterprises and their products through various channels, including the GEPA Facebook fan page.

• Create engaging content and manage social media campaigns to enhance visibility and engagement.

- Interpretation and Translation:

• Provide interpretation services during B2B meetings and official events.