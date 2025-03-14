Tuyển Digital Marketing Pacific Partners làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu

As the Marketing Team Leader at Uncle Bills (UBL), you will play a key role in driving our brand visibility, sales growth, and marketing innovation across both offline and online channels. Your leadership will shape how our products are presented, marketed, and sold in retail stores, e-commerce platforms, and B2B channels.

1. POSM & Merchandising Development

• Plan and implement effective product display strategies to maximize visibility in the retail sector.

• Collaborate with suppliers to design, produce, and distribute high-quality POSM materials.

• Develop engaging planograms to enhance the in-store shopping experience and increase sales.

2. Market Analysis & Product Strategy

• Conduct in-depth market and competitor research to identify opportunities and trends.

• Develop and execute pricing and positioning strategies to strengthen UBL’s market presence.

• Create innovative trade marketing campaigns to boost sales performance.

• Work cross-functionally to plan and execute seasonal promotions and strategic campaigns.

3. Brand Activation & Trade Marketing

• Lead brand activation programs at retail locations to enhance brand awareness.