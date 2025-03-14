Tuyển Digital Marketing Pacific Partners làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu

Pacific Partners
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/04/2025
Pacific Partners

Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Pacific Partners

Mức lương
20 - 35 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 214 Nguyen Van Huong, Thao Dien Ward, Thu Duc City, HCMC

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 20 - 35 Triệu

As the Marketing Team Leader at Uncle Bills (UBL), you will play a key role in driving our brand visibility, sales growth, and marketing innovation across both offline and online channels. Your leadership will shape how our products are presented, marketed, and sold in retail stores, e-commerce platforms, and B2B channels.
1. POSM & Merchandising Development
• Plan and implement effective product display strategies to maximize visibility in the retail sector.
• Collaborate with suppliers to design, produce, and distribute high-quality POSM materials.
• Develop engaging planograms to enhance the in-store shopping experience and increase sales.
2. Market Analysis & Product Strategy
• Conduct in-depth market and competitor research to identify opportunities and trends.
• Develop and execute pricing and positioning strategies to strengthen UBL’s market presence.
• Create innovative trade marketing campaigns to boost sales performance.
• Work cross-functionally to plan and execute seasonal promotions and strategic campaigns.
3. Brand Activation & Trade Marketing
• Lead brand activation programs at retail locations to enhance brand awareness.

Với Mức Lương 20 - 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Pacific Partners Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Pacific Partners

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Pacific Partners

Pacific Partners

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 214 Nguyen Van Huong Street,W. Thao Dien, Thu Duc City, HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

