Tuyển Digital Marketing Central Retail in Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job Purpose:

You will play a critical role in supporting the strategic objectives of the Openings & Facilities Management Department. This position will be responsible for providing financial analysis, reporting, and budgeting to drive department operational efficiency, optimize capex management, project saving, cost controlling, procurement centralization, and ensure financial accountability.

You will also partner with internal (CRV) and external teams (third party).

Role Requirements:

Financial Analysis and Reporting

-Prepare detailed financial reports, including monthly, quarterly, and annual statements.

-Analyze financial data to identify trends, variances, projects, and opportunities for improvement.

-Develop and maintain key performance indicators (KPIs) to track department performance.

-Conduct cost-benefit analyses and prepare financial projections.

- Provide ad-hoc reports or analysis required by the management team.

Budgeting and Forecasting

-Develop and manage departmental budgets, ensuring alignment with overall company goals.

-Prepare accurate forecasts for revenue, expenses, and capital expenditures (Capex) against budgets/forecasts to ensure match with approval and compliance for decision-making.

-Monitor budget execution and identify potential variances.