Tuyển Digital Marketing Apex Logistics International (Vietnam) Co.,ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

We are looking for a dedicated and experienced HR Executive with a strong focus on Compensation & Benefits (C&B) and reporting to join our dynamic team. The ideal candidate will have a minimum of 3 years of experience in HR, specifically in C&B and reporting functions, and a passion for driving HR initiatives that support the business strategy.

HR Executive

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES:

Payroll Management:

Process payroll for all employees accurately and on time, including salaries, bonuses, and allowances.

Ensure payroll deductions (taxes, benefits) are correctly calculated and applied.

PIT & SHUI Management:

Calculate and manage Personal Income Tax (PIT) deductions in accordance with local regulations.

Handle SHUI payments, including employee contributions, and ensure timely submission to authorities.

Provide employees with information about their PIT and SHUI benefits.

Labor Contract Management:

Draft, review, and update labor contracts for new and existing employees under the guidance of senior HR staff.

Maintain employee contract records and ensure they are securely filed and updated.

Coordinate with legal advisors as needed to ensure compliance with local labor laws.