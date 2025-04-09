Tuyển Digital Marketing Apex Logistics International (Vietnam) Co.,ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Digital Marketing Apex Logistics International (Vietnam) Co.,ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Apex Logistics International (Vietnam) Co.,ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 09/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/05/2025
Apex Logistics International (Vietnam) Co.,ltd

Digital Marketing

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Apex Logistics International (Vietnam) Co.,ltd

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Mới tốt nghiệp
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 6th Floor, South Building, No. 60 Truong Son Street, Ward 2, Tan Binh District, HCMC, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are looking for a dedicated and experienced HR Executive with a strong focus on Compensation & Benefits (C&B) and reporting to join our dynamic team. The ideal candidate will have a minimum of 3 years of experience in HR, specifically in C&B and reporting functions, and a passion for driving HR initiatives that support the business strategy.
HR Executive
MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES:
Payroll Management:
Process payroll for all employees accurately and on time, including salaries, bonuses, and allowances.
Ensure payroll deductions (taxes, benefits) are correctly calculated and applied.
PIT & SHUI Management:
Calculate and manage Personal Income Tax (PIT) deductions in accordance with local regulations.
Handle SHUI payments, including employee contributions, and ensure timely submission to authorities.
Provide employees with information about their PIT and SHUI benefits.
Labor Contract Management:
Draft, review, and update labor contracts for new and existing employees under the guidance of senior HR staff.
Maintain employee contract records and ensure they are securely filed and updated.
Coordinate with legal advisors as needed to ensure compliance with local labor laws.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Apex Logistics International (Vietnam) Co.,ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Apex Logistics International (Vietnam) Co.,ltd

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Apex Logistics International (Vietnam) Co.,ltd

Apex Logistics International (Vietnam) Co.,ltd

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Hochiminh Office: 6th & 9th Floor, Hado South Building, No. 60 Truong Son Street, Ward 2, Tan Binh District, HCMC, Vietnam; HAN Office: 22nd floor, Leadvisors Tower, 643 Pham Van Dong Street, Co Nhue 1 Ward, Bac Tu Liem District, Hanoi, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-digital-marketing-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ho-chi-minh-job348089
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Tuyển Digital Marketing SUNNEXUS CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu
SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Hạn nộp: 16/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Digital Marketing VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Digital Marketing DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Hạn nộp: 06/07/2026
Hà Nội Còn 295 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Tuyển Digital Marketing Tam Son Yachting Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 7 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 4 - 7 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Renrui Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Experience Renrui Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 25 Triệu
Renrui Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Tuyển Digital Marketing SUNNEXUS CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu
SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Hạn nộp: 16/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Digital Marketing VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Digital Marketing DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Hạn nộp: 06/07/2026
Hà Nội Còn 295 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Tuyển Digital Marketing Tam Son Yachting Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 7 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 4 - 7 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH MTV SXTM PHÚC AN KHANG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MTV SXTM PHÚC AN KHANG
15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Aiwize làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Aiwize
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ WEB3HUB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 183 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ WEB3HUB
Trên 183 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH CITRUS MEDIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH CITRUS MEDIA
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing HỘ KINH DOANH GOMI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 14 Triệu HỘ KINH DOANH GOMI
9 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIÊN MỘC HƯƠNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIÊN MỘC HƯƠNG
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ WEB3HUB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ WEB3HUB
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Hộ Kinh Doanh BELO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 7 Triệu Hộ Kinh Doanh BELO
6 - 7 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CP QUỐC TẾ GM GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CP QUỐC TẾ GM GROUP
15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DƯỢC PHẨM NOVOPHARM MN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DƯỢC PHẨM NOVOPHARM MN
8 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Học Viện Công Nghệ Kid Leader Hub làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Học Viện Công Nghệ Kid Leader Hub
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH FIGHT100 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH FIGHT100
12 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing ADSMART ADVERTISING SERVICE AND TRADING COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận ADSMART ADVERTISING SERVICE AND TRADING COMPANY LIMITED
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH Thương Mại Sản Xuất Anh Khoa làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH Thương Mại Sản Xuất Anh Khoa
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH CITRUS MEDIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CITRUS MEDIA
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU CUNG CẦU làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU CUNG CẦU
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing HEM-APPAREL CO., LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận HEM-APPAREL CO., LTD
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Cake by VPBank - Digital Bank làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Cake by VPBank - Digital Bank
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH K-CLOSET làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH K-CLOSET
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH TẬP ĐOÀN LETREND làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TẬP ĐOÀN LETREND
10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ WEB3HUB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ WEB3HUB
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing M Hotel Saigon làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu M Hotel Saigon
8 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH CITRUS MEDIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CITRUS MEDIA
13 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO QUỐC TẾ ETP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO QUỐC TẾ ETP
7 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Tập Đoàn Novaon Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 40 Triệu Tập Đoàn Novaon Pro Company
15 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Sản Xuất Thái Bình Dương làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 16 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Sản Xuất Thái Bình Dương
14 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH NHÀ MÁY SẢN XUẤT DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM BIO-A GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH NHÀ MÁY SẢN XUẤT DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM BIO-A GROUP
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM VIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM VIT
15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CN Công ty TNHH Dịch vụ và Thương mại Mesa làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CN Công ty TNHH Dịch vụ và Thương mại Mesa
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ KINH DOANH BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN THẮNG LỢI MIỀN NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ KINH DOANH BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN THẮNG LỢI MIỀN NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm