Tuyển Digital Marketing Apex Logistics International (Vietnam) Co.,ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Apex Logistics International (Vietnam) Co.,ltd
- Hồ Chí Minh: 6th Floor, South Building, No. 60 Truong Son Street, Ward 2, Tan Binh District, HCMC, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
We are looking for a dedicated and experienced HR Executive with a strong focus on Compensation & Benefits (C&B) and reporting to join our dynamic team. The ideal candidate will have a minimum of 3 years of experience in HR, specifically in C&B and reporting functions, and a passion for driving HR initiatives that support the business strategy.
HR Executive
MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES:
Payroll Management:
Process payroll for all employees accurately and on time, including salaries, bonuses, and allowances.
Ensure payroll deductions (taxes, benefits) are correctly calculated and applied.
PIT & SHUI Management:
Calculate and manage Personal Income Tax (PIT) deductions in accordance with local regulations.
Handle SHUI payments, including employee contributions, and ensure timely submission to authorities.
Provide employees with information about their PIT and SHUI benefits.
Labor Contract Management:
Draft, review, and update labor contracts for new and existing employees under the guidance of senior HR staff.
Maintain employee contract records and ensure they are securely filed and updated.
Coordinate with legal advisors as needed to ensure compliance with local labor laws.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Apex Logistics International (Vietnam) Co.,ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Apex Logistics International (Vietnam) Co.,ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
