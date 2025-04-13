Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH VIVABLAST VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH VIVABLAST VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH VIVABLAST VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/05/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH VIVABLAST VIỆT NAM

Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH VIVABLAST VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
15 - 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Trưởng nhóm
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Thủ Đức, Quận Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu

Be actively involved in SEO efforts (keyword, image optimization etc.) Google Ads, collaborate with marketing agency to improve user experience.
Measure performance of digital marketing efforts using a variety of Web analytics tools (Google Analytics, etc.)
Prepare online newsletters and promotional emails and organize their distribution through various channels.
Acquire insight in online marketing trends and keep strategies up-to-date.
Plan and be in charge of marketing events: Company event, tradeshow, and exhibition.
Other duties as assigned by the management team.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH VIVABLAST VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH VIVABLAST VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lot B1, Street No. 2, Binh Chieu IZ, Binh Chieu Ward, Thu Duc City, HCMC 70000 Vietnam

