Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH VIVABLAST VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Be actively involved in SEO efforts (keyword, image optimization etc.) Google Ads, collaborate with marketing agency to improve user experience.

Measure performance of digital marketing efforts using a variety of Web analytics tools (Google Analytics, etc.)

Prepare online newsletters and promotional emails and organize their distribution through various channels.

Acquire insight in online marketing trends and keep strategies up-to-date.

Plan and be in charge of marketing events: Company event, tradeshow, and exhibition.

Other duties as assigned by the management team.