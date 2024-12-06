Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH MAPLE LABS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 5 - 100 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MAPLE LABS
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Căn số B
- 00.11 và B
- 00.12, tầng trệt, Chung cư lô C1
- số 6 đường D9, P.An Lợi Đông, TP. Thủ Đức, TP HCM, VN, Quận Thủ Đức
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 5 - 100 Triệu
Supporting Project Owner in managing and developing mobile applications (global market). Tasks include:
Manage & optimize User Acquisition campaigns on channels such as Facebook, Google, Apple Search Ad,...
Research, analyze & optimize ASO on Apple Store & Google Play
Create ideas & brief for product & marketing material (Adcopy, Banner, Video,...)
Work closely with ads networks to plan and optimize the campaigns.
Collaborate with other departments (Design, QC, Developer, Data) to discuss and determine the Product as well as Marketing plan
Frequently do market research for keeping on track with market trends and competitor activities
Monitor, analyze, and report Product & Marketing performance to Project Owner & CEO
Với Mức Lương 5 - 100 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
13th-month salary
Performance bonus
Salary review at least one time per year based on employee's performance and contribution
Social Health Unemployment Insurance
Premium health insurance
Annual health check-ups
Annual leave: 12-14 days
MacBook Pro is provided.
Friendly and fun/ Coffee, tea, snack bar everyday/ Company trip, team building, monthly party, etc.
Outing/team-building activities (company trip , soccer sport, running club,..);
Work with experienced & strong team;
Friendly, dynamic & flexible working environments
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MAPLE LABS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Proactive with can-do-attitude
Have self-learning skill and be a fast-learner
Have data-driven mindset and be able to work well with numerical problem
Proficient in English communication
Graduate in Marketing, Economics or related field
Have participated in any personal or team project before is a plus
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MAPLE LABS
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
