Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH MAPLE LABS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 5 - 100 Triệu

Mức lương 5 - 100 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Căn số B - 00.11 và B - 00.12, tầng trệt, Chung cư lô C1 - số 6 đường D9, P.An Lợi Đông, TP. Thủ Đức, TP HCM, VN, Quận Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 5 - 100 Triệu

Supporting Project Owner in managing and developing mobile applications (global market). Tasks include:

Manage & optimize User Acquisition campaigns on channels such as Facebook, Google, Apple Search Ad,...

Research, analyze & optimize ASO on Apple Store & Google Play

Create ideas & brief for product & marketing material (Adcopy, Banner, Video,...)

Work closely with ads networks to plan and optimize the campaigns.

Collaborate with other departments (Design, QC, Developer, Data) to discuss and determine the Product as well as Marketing plan

Frequently do market research for keeping on track with market trends and competitor activities

Monitor, analyze, and report Product & Marketing performance to Project Owner & CEO

Với Mức Lương 5 - 100 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

100% salary during probation

13th-month salary

Performance bonus

Salary review at least one time per year based on employee's performance and contribution

Social Health Unemployment Insurance

Premium health insurance

Annual health check-ups

Annual leave: 12-14 days

MacBook Pro is provided.

Friendly and fun/ Coffee, tea, snack bar everyday/ Company trip, team building, monthly party, etc.

Outing/team-building activities (company trip , soccer sport, running club,..);

Work with experienced & strong team;

Friendly, dynamic & flexible working environments

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MAPLE LABS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

6-12 months working experience in Digital Marketing

Proactive with can-do-attitude

Have self-learning skill and be a fast-learner

Have data-driven mindset and be able to work well with numerical problem

Proficient in English communication

Graduate in Marketing, Economics or related field

Have participated in any personal or team project before is a plus

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MAPLE LABS

