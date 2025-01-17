Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Nước Giải Khát Tân Đô làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD

Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Nước Giải Khát Tân Đô làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD

Công Ty TNHH Nước Giải Khát Tân Đô
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 03/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH Nước Giải Khát Tân Đô

Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Nước Giải Khát Tân Đô

Mức lương
Từ 1,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 5, Tòa Nhà Hàn Việt, 203 Minh Khai, Quận Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Từ 1,000 USD

1. About Us:
Cty TNHH nuoc giai khat Tan Do is a leading exporter of beverage products, committed to delivering high-quality drinks to consumers around the world. We pride ourselves on innovation, sustainability, and excellence in customer service.
2. Job Description:
We are seeking a dynamic and experienced Marketing Leader to oversee our marketing department in the beverage export industry. The ideal candidate will be responsible for developing and executing innovative marketing strategies that align with our business goals.
* Responsibilities:
- Lead and manage the marketing team, including digital marketing, content creation, and event management.
- Develop and implement comprehensive marketing plans to enhance brand visibility and drive sales growth.
- Utilize AI technology to optimize marketing strategies and improve efficiency.
- Conduct market research to identify trends, customer needs, and competitive landscape.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure cohesive brand messaging across all channels.
- Analyze marketing performance metrics and adjust strategies to maximize ROI.
- Manage the marketing budget effectively and ensure all campaigns are delivered on time and within budget.

Với Mức Lương Từ 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty TNHH Nước Giải Khát Tân Đô Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Nước Giải Khát Tân Đô

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Nước Giải Khát Tân Đô

Công Ty TNHH Nước Giải Khát Tân Đô

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Km 9,2 đường Thăng Long Nội Bài, khu công nghiệp Quang Minh, Thị trấn Quang Minh, Huyện Mê Linh, Hà Nội.

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

