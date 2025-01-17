Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Nước Giải Khát Tân Đô làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD

1. About Us:

Cty TNHH nuoc giai khat Tan Do is a leading exporter of beverage products, committed to delivering high-quality drinks to consumers around the world. We pride ourselves on innovation, sustainability, and excellence in customer service.

2. Job Description:

We are seeking a dynamic and experienced Marketing Leader to oversee our marketing department in the beverage export industry. The ideal candidate will be responsible for developing and executing innovative marketing strategies that align with our business goals.

* Responsibilities:

- Lead and manage the marketing team, including digital marketing, content creation, and event management.

- Develop and implement comprehensive marketing plans to enhance brand visibility and drive sales growth.

- Utilize AI technology to optimize marketing strategies and improve efficiency.

- Conduct market research to identify trends, customer needs, and competitive landscape.

- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure cohesive brand messaging across all channels.

- Analyze marketing performance metrics and adjust strategies to maximize ROI.

- Manage the marketing budget effectively and ensure all campaigns are delivered on time and within budget.