Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành Công Ty TNHH Sp Energy Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Giám đốc điều hành Tại Công Ty TNHH Sp Energy Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh:
Mô Tả Công Việc Giám đốc điều hành Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
About the job
SP Group is a leading utilities group in the Asia Pacific, empowering the future of energy with low-carbon, smart energy solutions for its customers. It owns and operates electricity and gas transmission and distribution businesses in Singapore and Australia, and sustainable energy solutions in Singapore, China and Vietnam. We invest in developing our people so that they are able to achieve their career aspirations and lead enriching lives.
With a strong culture based on commitment, integrity, passion and teamwork, you too will be inspired to succeed at SP Group.
We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Farm Asset Management Director (Work location: Mobilize within Vietnam)
You will be leading in Farm Asset Management. If you are capable of meeting the challenges and seizing the opportunities in today's business environment, come join us in empowering the future of energy!
What You'll Do:
• Manage a range of value-protection, value-enhancement and portfolio reporting activities for over a hundred MW of assets;
• Manage various contracts of solar farms;
• Identify, design and implement optimisation strategies;
• Monitor contractors’ performance during scheduled and unscheduled maintenance with a view to ensure all contracted requirements are met or got better;
• Review and enhance maintenance strategies and activities with a view to reducing down time;
• Review regular and other reporting provided by the contractors and ensure any issues are being suitably addressed;
• Build strong relationships with contractors, government authorities, EVN-affiliated companies.
• Direct supervision of sub-contractors or oversee the work of management contractors where required;
• Identify and establish the necessary KPIs to monitor the performance of each asset.
• Identify equipment faults, carry out diagnoses and troubleshooting activities with support from the Monitoring O&M Team at site;
• Manage the farms’ operational budgets;
• Prepare regular asset management reports on each asset;
• Maintain and develop management tools including Operating Plans, Asset Registers and other management tools as necessary;
• Forecast and propose plans for operation, maintenance, repair and renovation;
• Coordinate with financial accountants to confirm electricity, insurance, and financial bills;
• Be the primary contact person for the managed assets;
• Ensure compliance across the portfolio with project contracts, HSE, regulation and policy;
• Visit sites to assess status and conditions of the solar farms;
• Manage the O&M teams who are based in the farms;
• Lead the Asset Management Team and manage the recruitment, development and retention of personnel;
• Liaising with Local authorities’ office of solar farms which is under this position’s accountability/monitoring;
• Any other reasonable task as requested by Vietnam Head
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Intermediate English
• Minimum of 5 years energy operation industry and management level , preferably in the solar/wind energy industry
• Able to demonstrate competent technical knowledge of general plant and system processes, electrical, SCADA systems, PV systems, including inverters, trackers, and monitoring systems;
• Skilled in the use of testing equipment and tools such as Thermographic Electrical Inspection, I-V Curve Tracing, Meggers, and Ground Fault Detection;
• Hands-on experience in troubleshooting and diagnostics of solar plant equipment;
• Knowledge of safety, environmental, and regulatory requirements;
• Efficient in MS office (PowerPoint, MS Projects, Excel, Word etc.)
• Must be a team player and able to work between multiple departments;
• Self-disciplined and result oriented;
• Attention to detail and a focus on quality;
• Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced environment.
Thank you for your interest in SP Group. You will be contacted if you are shortlisted for an interview.
Tại Công Ty TNHH Sp Energy Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Sp Energy Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
