Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành Công Ty TNHH Sp Energy Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành Công Ty TNHH Sp Energy Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Sp Energy Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 01/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 02/02/2025
Công Ty TNHH Sp Energy Việt Nam

Giám đốc điều hành

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Giám đốc điều hành Tại Công Ty TNHH Sp Energy Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Giám đốc điều hành Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

About the job
SP Group is a leading utilities group in the Asia Pacific, empowering the future of energy with low-carbon, smart energy solutions for its customers. It owns and operates electricity and gas transmission and distribution businesses in Singapore and Australia, and sustainable energy solutions in Singapore, China and Vietnam. We invest in developing our people so that they are able to achieve their career aspirations and lead enriching lives.
With a strong culture based on commitment, integrity, passion and teamwork, you too will be inspired to succeed at SP Group.
We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Farm Asset Management Director (Work location: Mobilize within Vietnam)
You will be leading in Farm Asset Management. If you are capable of meeting the challenges and seizing the opportunities in today's business environment, come join us in empowering the future of energy!
What You'll Do:
• Manage a range of value-protection, value-enhancement and portfolio reporting activities for over a hundred MW of assets;
• Manage various contracts of solar farms;
• Identify, design and implement optimisation strategies;
• Monitor contractors’ performance during scheduled and unscheduled maintenance with a view to ensure all contracted requirements are met or got better;
• Review and enhance maintenance strategies and activities with a view to reducing down time;
• Review regular and other reporting provided by the contractors and ensure any issues are being suitably addressed;
• Build strong relationships with contractors, government authorities, EVN-affiliated companies.
• Direct supervision of sub-contractors or oversee the work of management contractors where required;
• Identify and establish the necessary KPIs to monitor the performance of each asset.
• Identify equipment faults, carry out diagnoses and troubleshooting activities with support from the Monitoring O&M Team at site;
• Manage the farms’ operational budgets;
• Prepare regular asset management reports on each asset;
• Maintain and develop management tools including Operating Plans, Asset Registers and other management tools as necessary;
• Forecast and propose plans for operation, maintenance, repair and renovation;
• Coordinate with financial accountants to confirm electricity, insurance, and financial bills;
• Be the primary contact person for the managed assets;
• Ensure compliance across the portfolio with project contracts, HSE, regulation and policy;
• Visit sites to assess status and conditions of the solar farms;
• Manage the O&M teams who are based in the farms;
• Lead the Asset Management Team and manage the recruitment, development and retention of personnel;
• Liaising with Local authorities’ office of solar farms which is under this position’s accountability/monitoring;
• Any other reasonable task as requested by Vietnam Head

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor of Engineering
• Intermediate English
• Minimum of 5 years energy operation industry and management level , preferably in the solar/wind energy industry
• Able to demonstrate competent technical knowledge of general plant and system processes, electrical, SCADA systems, PV systems, including inverters, trackers, and monitoring systems;
• Skilled in the use of testing equipment and tools such as Thermographic Electrical Inspection, I-V Curve Tracing, Meggers, and Ground Fault Detection;
• Hands-on experience in troubleshooting and diagnostics of solar plant equipment;
• Knowledge of safety, environmental, and regulatory requirements;
• Efficient in MS office (PowerPoint, MS Projects, Excel, Word etc.)
• Must be a team player and able to work between multiple departments;
• Self-disciplined and result oriented;
• Attention to detail and a focus on quality;
• Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced environment.
Thank you for your interest in SP Group. You will be contacted if you are shortlisted for an interview.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Sp Energy Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Sp Energy Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Sp Energy Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Sp Energy Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Phòng 4, Tầng 18, Tòa nhà mPlaza Saigon, 39 Lê Duẩn, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-giam-doc-dieu-hanh-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job274574
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VÀNG BẠC ĐÁ QUÝ LONG NGỌC LUXURY
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY TNHH VÀNG BẠC ĐÁ QUÝ LONG NGỌC LUXURY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH VÀNG BẠC ĐÁ QUÝ LONG NGỌC LUXURY
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH HORIZON CONSTRUCTION DEVELOPMENT OVERSEAS (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY TNHH HORIZON CONSTRUCTION DEVELOPMENT OVERSEAS (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2,000 USD
CÔNG TY TNHH HORIZON CONSTRUCTION DEVELOPMENT OVERSEAS (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 2,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRẢI NGHIỆM TOÀN CẦU
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRẢI NGHIỆM TOÀN CẦU làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRẢI NGHIỆM TOÀN CẦU
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đồng Nai Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Thực phẩm và dịch vụ My way
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành Công ty Cổ phần Thực phẩm và dịch vụ My way làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập 35 - 45 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Thực phẩm và dịch vụ My way
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Quảng Ninh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 35 - 45 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tập Đoàn Apec (Apec Group)
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành Tập Đoàn Apec (Apec Group) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 5 USD
Tập Đoàn Apec (Apec Group)
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 2 - 5 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kidspire
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành Kidspire làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 260 - 320 USD
Kidspire
Hạn nộp: 19/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 260 - 320 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CTY CP DU THUYỀN BẾN NHÀ RỒNG
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CTY CP DU THUYỀN BẾN NHÀ RỒNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 50 Triệu
CTY CP DU THUYỀN BẾN NHÀ RỒNG
Hạn nộp: 30/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 35 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm ILA Vietnam
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành ILA Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
ILA Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm TẬP ĐOÀN KDI HOLDINGS
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành TẬP ĐOÀN KDI HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
TẬP ĐOÀN KDI HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VÀNG BẠC ĐÁ QUÝ LONG NGỌC LUXURY
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY TNHH VÀNG BẠC ĐÁ QUÝ LONG NGỌC LUXURY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH VÀNG BẠC ĐÁ QUÝ LONG NGỌC LUXURY
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH HORIZON CONSTRUCTION DEVELOPMENT OVERSEAS (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY TNHH HORIZON CONSTRUCTION DEVELOPMENT OVERSEAS (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2,000 USD
CÔNG TY TNHH HORIZON CONSTRUCTION DEVELOPMENT OVERSEAS (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 2,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRẢI NGHIỆM TOÀN CẦU
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRẢI NGHIỆM TOÀN CẦU làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRẢI NGHIỆM TOÀN CẦU
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đồng Nai Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Thực phẩm và dịch vụ My way
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành Công ty Cổ phần Thực phẩm và dịch vụ My way làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập 35 - 45 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Thực phẩm và dịch vụ My way
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Quảng Ninh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 35 - 45 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tập Đoàn Apec (Apec Group)
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành Tập Đoàn Apec (Apec Group) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 5 USD
Tập Đoàn Apec (Apec Group)
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 2 - 5 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kidspire
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành Kidspire làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 260 - 320 USD
Kidspire
Hạn nộp: 19/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 260 - 320 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CTY CP DU THUYỀN BẾN NHÀ RỒNG
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CTY CP DU THUYỀN BẾN NHÀ RỒNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 50 Triệu
CTY CP DU THUYỀN BẾN NHÀ RỒNG
Hạn nộp: 30/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 35 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm ILA Vietnam
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành ILA Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
ILA Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm TẬP ĐOÀN KDI HOLDINGS
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành TẬP ĐOÀN KDI HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
TẬP ĐOÀN KDI HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành Công Ty TNHH THACO AUTO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH THACO AUTO
Trên 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành Công ty Cổ phần WBO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần WBO
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Trusting Social
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TÂN VĨNH CỬU làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TÂN VĨNH CỬU
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành Công ty CP True Digital Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu Công ty CP True Digital Việt Nam
7 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI & KỸ THUẬT V.M.S làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI & KỸ THUẬT V.M.S
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ Á ÂU làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ Á ÂU
80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI IN BAO BÌ MINH GIA PHÁT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 50 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI IN BAO BÌ MINH GIA PHÁT
30 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Sc Group - Chuỗi Nhà Hàng Sáu Cua làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Sc Group - Chuỗi Nhà Hàng Sáu Cua
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Outsource Solutions làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Outsource Solutions
Tới 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUNG TÂM THƯƠNG MẠI LOTTE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUNG TÂM THƯƠNG MẠI LOTTE VIỆT NAM
10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành Công Ty Tnhh Một Thành Viên Paragon Premium Aesthetic Services làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 50 Triệu Công Ty Tnhh Một Thành Viên Paragon Premium Aesthetic Services
30 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành Công Ty TNHH S.F.Express làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH S.F.Express
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành Công Ty TNHH Ecom365 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Ecom365
20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIẢI PHÁP DOANH NGHIỆP TPC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIẢI PHÁP DOANH NGHIỆP TPC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành Công Ty TNHH 8A Education làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH 8A Education
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ Y HỌC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 17 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ Y HỌC
12 - 17 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành Công ty Cổ Phần Helen Care làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ Phần Helen Care
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành Công Ty Cổ Phần Westpoint Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Westpoint Việt Nam
15 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành Công Ty TNHH Vicky Pharma làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 50 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Vicky Pharma
20 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận JobsGO Recruit
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành Công Ty TNHH Fast Moving Technology làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Fast Moving Technology
8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu JobsGO Recruit
8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành Công Ty TNHH MTV Nanoco làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH MTV Nanoco
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành Công Ty TNHH Fast Moving Technology làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Fast Moving Technology
8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành Công Ty TNHH Sp Energy Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Sp Energy Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI TRÍ - PHÁT HÀNH PHIM - RẠP CHIẾU PHIM NGÔI SAO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI TRÍ - PHÁT HÀNH PHIM - RẠP CHIẾU PHIM NGÔI SAO
9 - 11 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành Công Ty TNHH Fast Moving Technology làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Fast Moving Technology
8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành Công Ty TNHH 8A Education làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH 8A Education
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY TNHH EROC COMMERCE (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH EROC COMMERCE (VIỆT NAM)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm