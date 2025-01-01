Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành Công Ty TNHH Sp Energy Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

About the job

SP Group is a leading utilities group in the Asia Pacific, empowering the future of energy with low-carbon, smart energy solutions for its customers. It owns and operates electricity and gas transmission and distribution businesses in Singapore and Australia, and sustainable energy solutions in Singapore, China and Vietnam. We invest in developing our people so that they are able to achieve their career aspirations and lead enriching lives.

With a strong culture based on commitment, integrity, passion and teamwork, you too will be inspired to succeed at SP Group.

We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Farm Asset Management Director (Work location: Mobilize within Vietnam)

You will be leading in Farm Asset Management. If you are capable of meeting the challenges and seizing the opportunities in today's business environment, come join us in empowering the future of energy!

What You'll Do:

• Manage a range of value-protection, value-enhancement and portfolio reporting activities for over a hundred MW of assets;

• Manage various contracts of solar farms;

• Identify, design and implement optimisation strategies;

• Monitor contractors’ performance during scheduled and unscheduled maintenance with a view to ensure all contracted requirements are met or got better;

• Review and enhance maintenance strategies and activities with a view to reducing down time;

• Review regular and other reporting provided by the contractors and ensure any issues are being suitably addressed;

• Build strong relationships with contractors, government authorities, EVN-affiliated companies.

• Direct supervision of sub-contractors or oversee the work of management contractors where required;

• Identify and establish the necessary KPIs to monitor the performance of each asset.

• Identify equipment faults, carry out diagnoses and troubleshooting activities with support from the Monitoring O&M Team at site;

• Manage the farms’ operational budgets;

• Prepare regular asset management reports on each asset;

• Maintain and develop management tools including Operating Plans, Asset Registers and other management tools as necessary;

• Forecast and propose plans for operation, maintenance, repair and renovation;

• Coordinate with financial accountants to confirm electricity, insurance, and financial bills;

• Be the primary contact person for the managed assets;

• Ensure compliance across the portfolio with project contracts, HSE, regulation and policy;

• Visit sites to assess status and conditions of the solar farms;

• Manage the O&M teams who are based in the farms;

• Lead the Asset Management Team and manage the recruitment, development and retention of personnel;

• Liaising with Local authorities’ office of solar farms which is under this position’s accountability/monitoring;

• Any other reasonable task as requested by Vietnam Head