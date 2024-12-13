Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC YOLA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/01/2025
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Giám đốc sản xuất Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC YOLA

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Số 259, Trần Hưng Đạo, Phường Cô Giang, Quận 1, Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Giám đốc sản xuất Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

The successful candidate will be highly collaborative, be comfortable working autonomously and skillful at bringing together technology and people to deliver high quality, simple learning products and applications that our students love and Parents see value in.
Be the product lead at YOLA with a focus on identifying and delivering a product strategy that delivers on the promised learning experience of our students (see Student Persona)
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Own the YOLA product hierarchy taking students from 3 to 18+ years old, ensuring they achieve their learning objectives across each segment and product line
- Develop and drive innovative product strategies for expanding YOLA's student base (new and retained students) in alignment with our company KPI's
- Responsible for developing and executing the technology and digital strategic roadmap for our products
- Translate product concepts into user stories and other product deliverables for all aspects of a project, collaborating with teams including curriculum development, design/creative and technology
- Collaborate with teams responsible for pricing, sales conversion and brand communication and marketing performance
- Translate the product vision into presentations that can be shared across the organization and get stakeholders (staff, parents, students, prospective customers, Board, investors) excited about what we deliver at YOLA

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor's degree in business, computer science, learning design, education or a related field
- Previous experience in an EdTech company, or at the intersection of technology and education or content delivery
- Proven solid foundation in product management, including experiences with product strategy, road mapping, prioritization, and lifecycle management. Experience as a Product Manager or Senior Product Manager in a tech company, particularly one focused on user-centered products
- Knowledge of educational theory, pedagogy, or learning science is preferred. This could come from direct experience in the education sector (e.g., working in K-12 edtech, higher education, or a previous role in an educational organization) or through formal study in fields like education, psychology, or learning design
- Understand the basics of technology, software development, and data analysis
- Familiarity with tools and methodologies such as Agile development, UX/UI design principles, and data-driven decision-making is essential
- Have experience with user research, testing, and feedback loops. Skills in qualitative and quantitative research methods are helpful for gathering insights, understanding pain points, and continuously improving the product
- Strong leadership skills, paired with excellent communication abilities
- Ability to analyze market trends, assess competitor products, and make data-informed decisions
- Exceptional verbal and written communication skills, including the ability to very effectively present a compelling vision and story at an executive level within and outside of YOLA

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC YOLA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Nghỉ phép có lương
Attractive Salary
Đào tạo
Tuition discount up to 100% for employee and relatives
Giải thưởng
Comprehensive wellness package for employee and relatives

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC YOLA

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 10 Tòa nhà Miss áo Dài, số 21 Nguyễn Trung Ngạn - Phường Bến Nghé

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

