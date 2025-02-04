Tuyển Giáo viên Unity Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH ID Integrated Tại Thành Phố Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Giáo viên Unity Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH ID Integrated Tại Thành Phố Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH ID Integrated Tại Thành Phố Hà Nội
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/03/2025
Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH ID Integrated Tại Thành Phố Hà Nội

Giáo viên Unity

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Giáo viên Unity Tại Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH ID Integrated Tại Thành Phố Hà Nội

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- phòng 410, Epic Tower, 19 Phố Duy Tân, Phường Mỹ Đình 2, Quận Nam Từ Liêm, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Giáo viên Unity Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

In charge of overall work activities.
Manage to work on multiple projects.
Organize work effectively and efferently to ensure timely completion of projects.
Organize subcontractors to survey and carry out all stages of work.
Ensure good workmanship are carried out for all site works.
Able to effectively manage and supervise a team of construction workers.
Attending site meetings to establish a scope of works.
Prepare work schedule, project supervision and documentation.
Assist in the preparation of tender documentation and pricing.
Cost control

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Candidate must possess at least Bachelor's Degree/Post Graduate Diploma/Professional Degree in Property Development/Real Estate Management, Art/Design/Creative Multimedia, Architecture or equivalent.
Can Speak English
Experience in managing interior fit out project especially in commercial and office design & build
At least 3-5 Year(s) of working experience in the related field is required for this position.
Required Skill(s): project management, interior design, planning, supervising
Preferably Senior Executive specialized in Architecture/Interior Design or equivalent.

Tại Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH ID Integrated Tại Thành Phố Hà Nội Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Working hours: from Monday to Friday, 9am-12pm and 1pm-6pm, 40 hours/week
Strategy Workshop with IDI Vietnam Company 1-2 times/year
Annual training at 1 of the company's 4 branches in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam.
Salary review annually
Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance and other benefits follows to Vietnam Labor law
Dynamic and sociable working environment.
Job Highlights: career development and opportunities and diverse community

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH ID Integrated Tại Thành Phố Hà Nội

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH ID Integrated Tại Thành Phố Hà Nội

Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH ID Integrated Tại Thành Phố Hà Nội

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: phòng 410, Epic Tower, 19 Phố Duy Tân, Phường Mỹ Đình 2, Quận Nam Từ Liêm, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-giao-vien-unity-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job283928
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Tổng Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Nhập Khẩu Và Xây Dựng Việt Nam
Tuyển Giáo viên Unity Tổng Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Nhập Khẩu Và Xây Dựng Việt Nam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tổng Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Nhập Khẩu Và Xây Dựng Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 10/06/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm JobsGO Recruit
Tuyển Giáo viên Unity JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Phú Thọ thu nhập 14 - 19 Triệu
JobsGO Recruit
Hạn nộp: 05/06/2025
Phú Thọ Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 14 - 19 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Xây Dựng Sản Xuất Hoàng Hà
Tuyển Giáo viên Unity Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Xây Dựng Sản Xuất Hoàng Hà làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 15 - 22 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Xây Dựng Sản Xuất Hoàng Hà
Hạn nộp: 04/06/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn 15 - 22 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm JobsGO Recruit
Tuyển Giáo viên Unity JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Phú Thọ thu nhập 14 - 19 Triệu
JobsGO Recruit
Hạn nộp: 03/06/2025
Phú Thọ Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 14 - 19 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Xây dựng Phước Thành
Tuyển Giáo viên Unity Công ty Cổ phần Xây dựng Phước Thành làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Xây dựng Phước Thành
Hạn nộp: 27/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm JobsGO Recruit
Tuyển Giáo viên Unity JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Phú Thọ thu nhập 14 - 19 Triệu
JobsGO Recruit
Hạn nộp: 22/05/2025
Phú Thọ Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 14 - 19 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xây Dựng Số 1
Tuyển Giáo viên Unity Công Ty Cổ Phần Xây Dựng Số 1 làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 12 - 17 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xây Dựng Số 1
Hạn nộp: 18/05/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn 12 - 17 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Tuyển Giáo viên Unity Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 60 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 10/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 30 - 60 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Kỹ Thuật Cơ Điện Minh Đăng
Tuyển Giáo viên Unity Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Kỹ Thuật Cơ Điện Minh Đăng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Kỹ Thuật Cơ Điện Minh Đăng
Hạn nộp: 12/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Kỹ Thuật Cơ Điện Minh Đăng
Tuyển Giáo viên Unity Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Kỹ Thuật Cơ Điện Minh Đăng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Kỹ Thuật Cơ Điện Minh Đăng
Hạn nộp: 12/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Tổng Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Nhập Khẩu Và Xây Dựng Việt Nam
Tuyển Giáo viên Unity Tổng Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Nhập Khẩu Và Xây Dựng Việt Nam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tổng Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Nhập Khẩu Và Xây Dựng Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 10/06/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm JobsGO Recruit
Tuyển Giáo viên Unity JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Phú Thọ thu nhập 14 - 19 Triệu
JobsGO Recruit
Hạn nộp: 05/06/2025
Phú Thọ Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 14 - 19 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Xây Dựng Sản Xuất Hoàng Hà
Tuyển Giáo viên Unity Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Xây Dựng Sản Xuất Hoàng Hà làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 15 - 22 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Xây Dựng Sản Xuất Hoàng Hà
Hạn nộp: 04/06/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn 15 - 22 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm JobsGO Recruit
Tuyển Giáo viên Unity JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Phú Thọ thu nhập 14 - 19 Triệu
JobsGO Recruit
Hạn nộp: 03/06/2025
Phú Thọ Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 14 - 19 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Xây dựng Phước Thành
Tuyển Giáo viên Unity Công ty Cổ phần Xây dựng Phước Thành làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Xây dựng Phước Thành
Hạn nộp: 27/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm JobsGO Recruit
Tuyển Giáo viên Unity JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Phú Thọ thu nhập 14 - 19 Triệu
JobsGO Recruit
Hạn nộp: 22/05/2025
Phú Thọ Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 14 - 19 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xây Dựng Số 1
Tuyển Giáo viên Unity Công Ty Cổ Phần Xây Dựng Số 1 làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 12 - 17 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xây Dựng Số 1
Hạn nộp: 18/05/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn 12 - 17 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Tuyển Giáo viên Unity Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 60 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 10/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 30 - 60 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Kỹ Thuật Cơ Điện Minh Đăng
Tuyển Giáo viên Unity Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Kỹ Thuật Cơ Điện Minh Đăng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Kỹ Thuật Cơ Điện Minh Đăng
Hạn nộp: 12/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Kỹ Thuật Cơ Điện Minh Đăng
Tuyển Giáo viên Unity Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Kỹ Thuật Cơ Điện Minh Đăng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Kỹ Thuật Cơ Điện Minh Đăng
Hạn nộp: 12/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Giáo viên Unity Công ty Cổ phần TEXO Tư vấn và Đầu tư làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần TEXO Tư vấn và Đầu tư
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giáo viên Unity Công ty Cổ phần Bất động sản Tập đoàn Tân Á Đại Thành – MEYLAND làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 22 - 23 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Bất động sản Tập đoàn Tân Á Đại Thành – MEYLAND
22 - 23 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giáo viên Unity Công Ty Cổ Phần Xây Dựng Và Cơ Điện Apec làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Xây Dựng Và Cơ Điện Apec
15 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giáo viên Unity Công ty TNHH Bosch Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Bosch Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giáo viên Unity Công ty cổ phần Tư vấn xây dựng và đầu tư TBOX Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 11 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Tư vấn xây dựng và đầu tư TBOX Việt Nam
Trên 11 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giáo viên Unity Công ty TNHH Kinden Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Kinden Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giáo viên Unity Công Ty Cổ Phần Viễn Thông Đầu Tư Và Thương Mại Quốc Tế - Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Viễn Thông Đầu Tư Và Thương Mại Quốc Tế - Hà Nội
12 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giáo viên Unity CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ XÂY DỰNG TÂN THÀNH CÔNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ XÂY DỰNG TÂN THÀNH CÔNG
20 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giáo viên Unity Văn Phòng Đại Diện Miền Nam- Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Kỹ Thuật Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Văn Phòng Đại Diện Miền Nam- Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Kỹ Thuật Việt Nam
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giáo viên Unity Công Ty TNHH Quản Lý Dự Án Core Asia làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Quản Lý Dự Án Core Asia
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giáo viên Unity Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH ID Integrated Tại Thành Phố Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH ID Integrated Tại Thành Phố Hà Nội
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giáo viên Unity Công Ty Cổ Phần Rsquare Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Rsquare Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giáo viên Unity CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT JESCO PEICO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT JESCO PEICO
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giáo viên Unity Công Ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Điện Và Xây Lắp làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 10 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Điện Và Xây Lắp
Trên 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giáo viên Unity Công ty cổ phần Tư vấn xây dựng và đầu tư TBOX Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 15 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Tư vấn xây dựng và đầu tư TBOX Việt Nam
11 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giáo viên Unity Công ty TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT SECO – SOLAR làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu Công ty TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT SECO – SOLAR
12 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giáo viên Unity CÔNG TY TNHH LEN DECOR làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH LEN DECOR
12 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giáo viên Unity Công ty Cổ phần Bất động sản Tập đoàn Tân Á Đại Thành – MEYLAND làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 23 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Bất động sản Tập đoàn Tân Á Đại Thành – MEYLAND
20 - 23 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giáo viên Unity Công Ty TNHH Xây Dựng Kiến Trúc Trí làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Xây Dựng Kiến Trúc Trí
18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 - 10 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên Unity CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN NĂNG LƯỢNG MẶT TRỜI BÁCH KHOA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN NĂNG LƯỢNG MẶT TRỜI BÁCH KHOA
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giáo viên Unity Công ty cổ phần công nghệ cao Hachi Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 20 Triệu Công ty cổ phần công nghệ cao Hachi Việt Nam
13 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giáo viên Unity Công ty CP kỹ thuật thương mại Sen Việt làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 20 Triệu Công ty CP kỹ thuật thương mại Sen Việt
9 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên Unity CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INTRACO E&C làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INTRACO E&C
15 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giáo viên Unity Công ty Cổ phần Xây lắp EPC Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Xây lắp EPC Việt Nam
15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giáo viên Unity CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN BMC VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN BMC VIỆT NAM
13 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giáo viên Unity Công ty cổ phẩn tư vấn và đầu tư xây dựng Đạt Phát làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công ty cổ phẩn tư vấn và đầu tư xây dựng Đạt Phát
12 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giáo viên Unity CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN FEC TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 17 Triệu CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN FEC TẠI HÀ NỘI
12 - 17 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giáo viên Unity Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Xây Lắp Gia Lộc làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Xây Lắp Gia Lộc
10 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giáo viên Unity CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN NHÀ VÀ XÂY DỰNG TÂY HỒ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN NHÀ VÀ XÂY DỰNG TÂY HỒ
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giáo viên Unity CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ BEEVR làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ BEEVR
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm