Tuyển Giáo viên Unity Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH ID Integrated Tại Thành Phố Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Giáo viên Unity Tại Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH ID Integrated Tại Thành Phố Hà Nội
- Hà Nội:
- phòng 410, Epic Tower, 19 Phố Duy Tân, Phường Mỹ Đình 2, Quận Nam Từ Liêm, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam, Quận Nam Từ Liêm
Mô Tả Công Việc Giáo viên Unity Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
In charge of overall work activities.
Manage to work on multiple projects.
Organize work effectively and efferently to ensure timely completion of projects.
Organize subcontractors to survey and carry out all stages of work.
Ensure good workmanship are carried out for all site works.
Able to effectively manage and supervise a team of construction workers.
Attending site meetings to establish a scope of works.
Prepare work schedule, project supervision and documentation.
Assist in the preparation of tender documentation and pricing.
Cost control
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Can Speak English
Experience in managing interior fit out project especially in commercial and office design & build
At least 3-5 Year(s) of working experience in the related field is required for this position.
Required Skill(s): project management, interior design, planning, supervising
Preferably Senior Executive specialized in Architecture/Interior Design or equivalent.
Tại Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH ID Integrated Tại Thành Phố Hà Nội Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Strategy Workshop with IDI Vietnam Company 1-2 times/year
Annual training at 1 of the company's 4 branches in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam.
Salary review annually
Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance and other benefits follows to Vietnam Labor law
Dynamic and sociable working environment.
Job Highlights: career development and opportunities and diverse community
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH ID Integrated Tại Thành Phố Hà Nội
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI