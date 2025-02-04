Tuyển Giáo viên Unity Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH ID Integrated Tại Thành Phố Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - phòng 410, Epic Tower, 19 Phố Duy Tân, Phường Mỹ Đình 2, Quận Nam Từ Liêm, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Giáo viên Unity Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

In charge of overall work activities.

Manage to work on multiple projects.

Organize work effectively and efferently to ensure timely completion of projects.

Organize subcontractors to survey and carry out all stages of work.

Ensure good workmanship are carried out for all site works.

Able to effectively manage and supervise a team of construction workers.

Attending site meetings to establish a scope of works.

Prepare work schedule, project supervision and documentation.

Assist in the preparation of tender documentation and pricing.

Cost control

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Candidate must possess at least Bachelor's Degree/Post Graduate Diploma/Professional Degree in Property Development/Real Estate Management, Art/Design/Creative Multimedia, Architecture or equivalent.

Can Speak English

Experience in managing interior fit out project especially in commercial and office design & build

At least 3-5 Year(s) of working experience in the related field is required for this position.

Required Skill(s): project management, interior design, planning, supervising

Preferably Senior Executive specialized in Architecture/Interior Design or equivalent.

Tại Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH ID Integrated Tại Thành Phố Hà Nội Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Working hours: from Monday to Friday, 9am-12pm and 1pm-6pm, 40 hours/week

Strategy Workshop with IDI Vietnam Company 1-2 times/year

Annual training at 1 of the company's 4 branches in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam.

Salary review annually

Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance and other benefits follows to Vietnam Labor law

Dynamic and sociable working environment.

Job Highlights: career development and opportunities and diverse community

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH ID Integrated Tại Thành Phố Hà Nội

