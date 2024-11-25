Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự Grace Skincare Clinic (Công Ty TNHH May Hun) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 5 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Ground Floor, WMC Tower, 102C Cống Quỳnh, Phường Phạm Ngũ Lão, Quận 1, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng phòng nhân sự Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Building a fantastic and warm corporate culture: we aspire to be an employer of 1st choice

Recruiting & on-boarding: evaluating a candidate’s motivation and passions to ensure the best corporate fit, and then thoughtfully on-boarding new joiners with a warm embrace

Training: identify training needs and opportunities; support training for new and existing staff.

Communication: be a role model and leader in proactive, open and direct communication for performance expectations, for company values and for ethical and supportive staff behavior.

Building & Supporting Corporate Culture of Excellence

Recruiting & Sourcing

On-boarding & training

Promote and assist professional / staff career development

Support compensation & benefit / employee relations / policies / procedures & activities

Employee Communication & Relations

Other HR/admin tasks as required by the company: Attendance tracking, staff scheduling

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Male or Female, aged 30+

30+

Education: College/university degree in Business Administration, HRM, or equivalent

Minimum of 5 Years experience in progressive HR function, strong in Recruitment

strong in Recruitment

Strong value for professional relationships: able to champion and engage others well

Time management, problem-solving skills and creative thinking

High EQ, great collaboration & listening skills, cooperative

Advanced written and spoken English

Detailed, thoughtful, high sense of confidentiality

Confident, active

Tại Grace Skincare Clinic (Công Ty TNHH May Hun) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary (negotiable, depending on skill-set), 13th month salary

Probation (02 months): 100% basic salary

Other benefits (annual leave, paid holidays, Social insurance- as required by Labor Law)

Professional, international standards working environment

Loyalty Bonus

Annual health check-up

Company offsite trip

Discounts on skincare services for staff and family or friends

Subsidized mobile phone charge

Team-building

Working hours: 5 days / week, 9:00 AM- 6:00 PM

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Grace Skincare Clinic (Công Ty TNHH May Hun)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin