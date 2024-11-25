Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự Grace Skincare Clinic (Công Ty TNHH May Hun) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Grace Skincare Clinic (Công Ty TNHH May Hun)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 25/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 25/12/2024
Trưởng phòng nhân sự

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trưởng phòng nhân sự Tại Grace Skincare Clinic (Công Ty TNHH May Hun)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
5 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Ground Floor, WMC Tower, 102C Cống Quỳnh, Phường Phạm Ngũ Lão, Quận 1, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng phòng nhân sự Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Building a fantastic and warm corporate culture: we aspire to be an employer of 1st choice
Recruiting & on-boarding: evaluating a candidate’s motivation and passions to ensure the best corporate fit, and then thoughtfully on-boarding new joiners with a warm embrace
Training: identify training needs and opportunities; support training for new and existing staff.
Communication: be a role model and leader in proactive, open and direct communication for performance expectations, for company values and for ethical and supportive staff behavior.
Building & Supporting Corporate Culture of Excellence
Recruiting & Sourcing
On-boarding & training
Promote and assist professional / staff career development
Support compensation & benefit / employee relations / policies / procedures & activities
Employee Communication & Relations
Other HR/admin tasks as required by the company: Attendance tracking, staff scheduling

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Male or Female, aged 30+
30+
Education: College/university degree in Business Administration, HRM, or equivalent
Minimum of 5 Years experience in progressive HR function, strong in Recruitment
strong in Recruitment
Strong value for professional relationships: able to champion and engage others well
Time management, problem-solving skills and creative thinking
High EQ, great collaboration & listening skills, cooperative
Advanced written and spoken English
Detailed, thoughtful, high sense of confidentiality
Confident, active

Tại Grace Skincare Clinic (Công Ty TNHH May Hun) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary (negotiable, depending on skill-set), 13th month salary
Probation (02 months): 100% basic salary
Other benefits (annual leave, paid holidays, Social insurance- as required by Labor Law)
Professional, international standards working environment
Loyalty Bonus
Annual health check-up
Company offsite trip
Discounts on skincare services for staff and family or friends
Subsidized mobile phone charge
Team-building
Working hours: 5 days / week, 9:00 AM- 6:00 PM

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Grace Skincare Clinic (Công Ty TNHH May Hun)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Grace Skincare Clinic (Công Ty TNHH May Hun)

Grace Skincare Clinic (Công Ty TNHH May Hun)

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Ground Floor, WMC Tower, 102C Cống Quỳnh, Phường Phạm Ngũ Lão, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

