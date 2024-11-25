Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự Grace Skincare Clinic (Công Ty TNHH May Hun) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trưởng phòng nhân sự Tại Grace Skincare Clinic (Công Ty TNHH May Hun)
- Hồ Chí Minh: Ground Floor, WMC Tower, 102C Cống Quỳnh, Phường Phạm Ngũ Lão, Quận 1, Quận 1
Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng phòng nhân sự Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Building a fantastic and warm corporate culture: we aspire to be an employer of 1st choice
Recruiting & on-boarding: evaluating a candidate’s motivation and passions to ensure the best corporate fit, and then thoughtfully on-boarding new joiners with a warm embrace
Training: identify training needs and opportunities; support training for new and existing staff.
Communication: be a role model and leader in proactive, open and direct communication for performance expectations, for company values and for ethical and supportive staff behavior.
Building & Supporting Corporate Culture of Excellence
Recruiting & Sourcing
On-boarding & training
Promote and assist professional / staff career development
Support compensation & benefit / employee relations / policies / procedures & activities
Employee Communication & Relations
Other HR/admin tasks as required by the company: Attendance tracking, staff scheduling
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
30+
Education: College/university degree in Business Administration, HRM, or equivalent
Minimum of 5 Years experience in progressive HR function, strong in Recruitment
Strong value for professional relationships: able to champion and engage others well
Time management, problem-solving skills and creative thinking
High EQ, great collaboration & listening skills, cooperative
Advanced written and spoken English
Detailed, thoughtful, high sense of confidentiality
Confident, active
Tại Grace Skincare Clinic (Công Ty TNHH May Hun) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Probation (02 months): 100% basic salary
Other benefits (annual leave, paid holidays, Social insurance- as required by Labor Law)
Professional, international standards working environment
Loyalty Bonus
Annual health check-up
Company offsite trip
Discounts on skincare services for staff and family or friends
Subsidized mobile phone charge
Team-building
Working hours: 5 days / week, 9:00 AM- 6:00 PM
