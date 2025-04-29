Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH Standard Units Supply Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu

Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH Standard Units Supply Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH Standard Units Supply Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 29/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 29/05/2025
Công Ty TNHH Standard Units Supply Việt Nam

Kế toán tổng hợp

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán tổng hợp Tại Công Ty TNHH Standard Units Supply Việt Nam

Mức lương
9 - 11 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hải Phòng: Nhà xưởng X6, khu nhà xưởng cho thuê Hải Thành, Phường Hải Thành, Quận Dương Kinh, Thành phố Hải Phòng, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán tổng hợp Với Mức Lương 9 - 11 Triệu

• Responsible for inventory control, work with warehouse controller to record exactly inventory data
• Record and reconcile monthly revenue
• Prepare and follow monthly payment, co-operate with other related department to control the payment on time.
• Prepare all Tax report (VAT and PIT) and payment timely
• Assist with corporate month end close process
• Assist with preparing accounting KPI reporting
• Others tasks if required

Với Mức Lương 9 - 11 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1/ Trình độ ngoại ngữ (Language Skills)
+ Tiếng Anh (English): Intermediate
2/ Trình độ vi tính (Computer Skills)
+ Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access, Internet
+ FAST accounting software
3/ Kỹ năng giao tiếp (Communication Skills)

Tại Công Ty TNHH Standard Units Supply Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Standard Units Supply Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Standard Units Supply Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Standard Units Supply Việt Nam

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Nhà xưởng X6, khu nhà xưởng cho thuê Hải Thành, Phường Hải Thành, Quận Dương Kinh, Thành phố Hải Phòng, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-ke-toan-tong-hop-thu-nhap-9tr-11tr-thang-tai-hai-phong-job353339
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI ĐÔNG ĐÔ
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI ĐÔNG ĐÔ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 17 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI ĐÔNG ĐÔ
Hạn nộp: 16/11/2025
Hà Nội Còn 57 ngày để ứng tuyển 17 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 22 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BETTER ME
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BETTER ME làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BETTER ME
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG SÀI GÒN
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG SÀI GÒN
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT CÔNG NGHỆ BIEL CRYSTAL
Tuyển Tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT CÔNG NGHỆ BIEL CRYSTAL làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 18 - 28 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT CÔNG NGHỆ BIEL CRYSTAL
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hải Dương Hải Phòng Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 28 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Bắc Ninh Hải Phòng Bình Dương Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Z-Ton International Vina
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Z-Ton International Vina làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Z-Ton International Vina
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Hà Nội Hải Phòng Quảng Ninh Hải Dương Thanh Hóa Ninh Bình Nam Định Hà Nam Hưng Yên Thái Bình Bắc Ninh Bắc Giang Lạng Sơn Thái Nguyên Bắc Kạn Tuyên Quang Hà Giang Cao Bằng Vĩnh Phúc Hòa Bình Phú Thọ Lào Cai Yên Bái Sơn La Điện Biên Lai Châu Kiên Giang Cà Mau Bạc Liêu Sóc Trăng Cần Thơ An Giang Đồng Tháp Tiền Giang Long An Bến Tre Đồng Nai Hà Tĩnh Bình Phước Nghệ An Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ NHỰA PHA LÊ
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ điện CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ NHỰA PHA LÊ làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ NHỰA PHA LÊ
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XÂY DỰNG COTECCONS
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XÂY DỰNG COTECCONS làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập 11 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XÂY DỰNG COTECCONS
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hà Nam Hải Phòng Hà Nội Tuyên Quang Thanh Hóa Nghệ An Hà Tĩnh Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 11 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Kinden Việt Nam
Tuyển Tiếng Trung Công ty TNHH Kinden Việt Nam làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Kinden Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Quảng Ninh Hải Phòng Còn 41 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần địa ốc Mai Việt
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn Công ty cổ phần địa ốc Mai Việt làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần địa ốc Mai Việt
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Hải Phòng Đà Nẵng Thanh Hóa Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI ĐÔNG ĐÔ
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI ĐÔNG ĐÔ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 17 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI ĐÔNG ĐÔ
Hạn nộp: 16/11/2025
Hà Nội Còn 57 ngày để ứng tuyển 17 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 22 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BETTER ME
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BETTER ME làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BETTER ME
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG SÀI GÒN
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG SÀI GÒN
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xây Lắp Hải Long làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 20 - 20 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Xây Lắp Hải Long
20 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH Alewijnse Marine Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Alewijnse Marine Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU, ĐẦU TƯ TỔNG HỢP & HỢP TÁC QUỐC TẾ làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU, ĐẦU TƯ TỔNG HỢP & HỢP TÁC QUỐC TẾ
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH Standard Units Supply Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Standard Units Supply Việt Nam
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐÌNH HUY ĐỨC làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐÌNH HUY ĐỨC
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty cổ phần cơ khí xây dựng AMECC làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu Công ty cổ phần cơ khí xây dựng AMECC
20 - 35 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH HÓA MỸ PHẨM MCS làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 10 - 14 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH HÓA MỸ PHẨM MCS
10 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TÔN THÉP VIỆT PHÁP Pro Company làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 16 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TÔN THÉP VIỆT PHÁP Pro Company
16 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT HÀNG HẢI MINH HẢI làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT HÀNG HẢI MINH HẢI
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH HÓA MỸ PHẨM MCS làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 10 - 14 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH HÓA MỸ PHẨM MCS
10 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH CẢNG NAM ĐÌNH VŨ UNIONCHEM làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CẢNG NAM ĐÌNH VŨ UNIONCHEM
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ THIÊN ÂN PHÚC làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ THIÊN ÂN PHÚC
9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG NAM làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XHEROZONE làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XHEROZONE
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp ZHONG BANG VIET NAM INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu ZHONG BANG VIET NAM INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMPANY LIMITED
15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty TNHH tư vấn và dịch vụ Thành Công Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH tư vấn và dịch vụ Thành Công Việt Nam
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH NÔNG NGHIỆP XANH SÔNG GIÁ làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH NÔNG NGHIỆP XANH SÔNG GIÁ
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PETRO TIMES làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PETRO TIMES
9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP NHỰA TOÀN CẦU làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 12 - 14 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP NHỰA TOÀN CẦU
12 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty TNHH Cơ khí và dịch vụ kỹ thuật Vượng Hồng Phát làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 10 - 14 Triệu Công ty TNHH Cơ khí và dịch vụ kỹ thuật Vượng Hồng Phát
10 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN THỰC PHẨM LIÊN VIỆT XANH làm việc tại Khánh Hòa thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN THỰC PHẨM LIÊN VIỆT XANH
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty CP Đầu tư Mỹ Phát làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu Công ty CP Đầu tư Mỹ Phát
12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH TÂN HƯNG THỊNH HOLDING làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TÂN HƯNG THỊNH HOLDING
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm