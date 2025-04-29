Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH Standard Units Supply Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán tổng hợp Tại Công Ty TNHH Standard Units Supply Việt Nam
- Hải Phòng: Nhà xưởng X6, khu nhà xưởng cho thuê Hải Thành, Phường Hải Thành, Quận Dương Kinh, Thành phố Hải Phòng, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán tổng hợp Với Mức Lương 9 - 11 Triệu
• Responsible for inventory control, work with warehouse controller to record exactly inventory data
• Record and reconcile monthly revenue
• Prepare and follow monthly payment, co-operate with other related department to control the payment on time.
• Prepare all Tax report (VAT and PIT) and payment timely
• Assist with corporate month end close process
• Assist with preparing accounting KPI reporting
• Others tasks if required
Với Mức Lương 9 - 11 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
+ Tiếng Anh (English): Intermediate
2/ Trình độ vi tính (Computer Skills)
+ Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access, Internet
+ FAST accounting software
3/ Kỹ năng giao tiếp (Communication Skills)
Tại Công Ty TNHH Standard Units Supply Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Standard Units Supply Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
