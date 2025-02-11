Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH TENOWO HẢI PHÒNG làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH TENOWO HẢI PHÒNG
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/03/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH TENOWO HẢI PHÒNG

Kế toán tổng hợp

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán tổng hợp Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TENOWO HẢI PHÒNG

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hải Phòng: Khu công nghiệp Nam Đình Vũ (Khu II) (Khu công nghiệp DEEP C 2A), thuộc Khu kinh tế Đình Vũ

- Cát Hải, Phường Đông Hải 2, Quận Hải An, Hải Phòng

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán tổng hợp Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Responsibility:
• Manage accounting entries, including timely settlement of AP/AR and accruals for depreciation/amortization in accordance with standards.
• Verify the legitimacy of documents and ensure expenditures comply with company regulations.
• Oversee cash management, ensure accurate cash flow records, and handle reimbursements and supplier payments.
• Manage contracts and ensure fund security.
• Handle bills (cash, checks, invoices, receipts) and archive accounting documents.
• Monitor and register payments/collections for imports/exports.
• Provide support to other departments as needed.
• Monitor cash flow, debt, and capital with effective risk controls.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Finance, or related field.
- Proven experience in accounting or finance roles, with solid knowledge of accounting standards and regulations.
- Strong attention to detail and organizational skills.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TENOWO HẢI PHÒNG Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TENOWO HẢI PHÒNG

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH TENOWO HẢI PHÒNG

CÔNG TY TNHH TENOWO HẢI PHÒNG

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: HR

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

