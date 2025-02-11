Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH TENOWO HẢI PHÒNG làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán tổng hợp Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TENOWO HẢI PHÒNG
- Hải Phòng: Khu công nghiệp Nam Đình Vũ (Khu II) (Khu công nghiệp DEEP C 2A), thuộc Khu kinh tế Đình Vũ
- Cát Hải, Phường Đông Hải 2, Quận Hải An, Hải Phòng
Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán tổng hợp Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Responsibility:
• Manage accounting entries, including timely settlement of AP/AR and accruals for depreciation/amortization in accordance with standards.
• Verify the legitimacy of documents and ensure expenditures comply with company regulations.
• Oversee cash management, ensure accurate cash flow records, and handle reimbursements and supplier payments.
• Manage contracts and ensure fund security.
• Handle bills (cash, checks, invoices, receipts) and archive accounting documents.
• Monitor and register payments/collections for imports/exports.
• Provide support to other departments as needed.
• Monitor cash flow, debt, and capital with effective risk controls.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Proven experience in accounting or finance roles, with solid knowledge of accounting standards and regulations.
- Strong attention to detail and organizational skills.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TENOWO HẢI PHÒNG Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TENOWO HẢI PHÒNG
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI