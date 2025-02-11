Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH TENOWO HẢI PHÒNG làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Responsibility:

• Manage accounting entries, including timely settlement of AP/AR and accruals for depreciation/amortization in accordance with standards.

• Verify the legitimacy of documents and ensure expenditures comply with company regulations.

• Oversee cash management, ensure accurate cash flow records, and handle reimbursements and supplier payments.

• Manage contracts and ensure fund security.

• Handle bills (cash, checks, invoices, receipts) and archive accounting documents.

• Monitor and register payments/collections for imports/exports.

• Provide support to other departments as needed.

• Monitor cash flow, debt, and capital with effective risk controls.