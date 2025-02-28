Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY TNHH SEOJIN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Bắc Ninh: Lô 23, đường TS 5, Khu công nghiệp Tiên Sơn, Phường Đồng Nguyên, Thành phố Từ Sơn, Tỉnh Bắc Ninh, Việt Nam, Từ Sơn, Thành phố Bắc Ninh

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán trưởng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

-Graduated from university

- Have experience of 3-5 years or more

- Can communicate in English

-Experience in tax refund (an advantage)

- Experience in consolidated reporting (an advantage)

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

-Oversee the day-to-day operations of the accounting department, including accounts payable, accounts receivable, general ledger, and financial reporting.

-Manage, coach, and develop accounting staff.

-Coordinate and liaise with external auditors, tax authorities, and regulatory agencies to facilitate audits, tax filings, and compliance requirements.

-Monitor cash flow, liquidity, and financial performance metrics to identify risks, opportunities, and areas for improvement.

-Provide financial analysis, insights,

-Stay updated on accounting standards, regulations, and best practices to ensure legal compliance and continuous improvement in financial management processes.

-Implement and maintain internal controls to safeguard assets.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SEOJIN VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

-Tham gia bảo hiểm xa hội.

-Xét duyệt lương theo năng lực

-Quyền lợi đầy đủ lễ tết,trung thu...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SEOJIN VIỆT NAM

