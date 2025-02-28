Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY TNHH SEOJIN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH SEOJIN VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 28/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 29/03/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH SEOJIN VIỆT NAM

Kế toán trưởng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán trưởng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SEOJIN VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bắc Ninh: Lô 23, đường TS 5, Khu công nghiệp Tiên Sơn, Phường Đồng Nguyên, Thành phố Từ Sơn, Tỉnh Bắc Ninh, Việt Nam, Từ Sơn, Thành phố Bắc Ninh

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán trưởng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

-Graduated from university
- Have experience of 3-5 years or more
- Can communicate in English
-Experience in tax refund (an advantage)
- Experience in consolidated reporting (an advantage)

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

-Oversee the day-to-day operations of the accounting department, including accounts payable, accounts receivable, general ledger, and financial reporting.
-Manage, coach, and develop accounting staff.
-Coordinate and liaise with external auditors, tax authorities, and regulatory agencies to facilitate audits, tax filings, and compliance requirements.
-Monitor cash flow, liquidity, and financial performance metrics to identify risks, opportunities, and areas for improvement.
-Provide financial analysis, insights,
-Stay updated on accounting standards, regulations, and best practices to ensure legal compliance and continuous improvement in financial management processes.
-Implement and maintain internal controls to safeguard assets.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SEOJIN VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

-Tham gia bảo hiểm xa hội.
-Xét duyệt lương theo năng lực
-Quyền lợi đầy đủ lễ tết,trung thu...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SEOJIN VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH SEOJIN VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: Trên 5000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lô B1, B2, B3, B6, B7 KCN Song Khê – Nội Hoàng (Phía Bắc), Xã Song Khê, Thành phố Bắc Giang, Tỉnh Bắc Giang, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

