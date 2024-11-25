Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí Công ty TNHH Alubend VietNam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí Tại Công ty TNHH Alubend VietNam
- Hồ Chí Minh: B1/7 Nguyễn Hữu Trí, Thị trấn Tân Túc, Bình Chánh, Huyện Bình Chánh
Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí Với Mức Lương 15 - 30 Triệu
Design of mechanical machinery and its components (overview, construction, and equipment)
Basic hydraulic system design (open circuit, closed circuit)
2D drawing separation and 3D design
Investigate and enhance the company's current items to raise production costs and quality.
Control the progress of design, processing, assembly, purchasing, evaluate the level of work completed compared to the plan to meet the project progress and product quality.
Monitor, direct, and resolve issues that come up during the plant assembly process. Complete additional work as directed by superiors.
Với Mức Lương 15 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
University graduate in Mechanical Engineering, Mechatronics
Basic knowledge of machine parts, material strength, tolerances, hydraulic and pneumatic systems
Proficient in 3D drawing software: SolidWorks
Understand the principles of machining Lathes, milling machines, sheet metal, etc.
Understand the principles of quality control
Skills in planning and implementing according to schedule.
Teamwork and independent work skills.
Ability to handle situations.
Ability to think logically, concentrate, and be diligent.
Ability to withstand work pressure.
Good English communication
Tại Công ty TNHH Alubend VietNam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Opportunity for professional growth and development.
Collaborative and supportive work environment.
Working hours: 8:00 - 17:00 (Monday - Friday)
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Alubend VietNam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI