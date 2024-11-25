Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí Công ty TNHH Alubend VietNam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 30 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 3 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: B1/7 Nguyễn Hữu Trí, Thị trấn Tân Túc, Bình Chánh, Huyện Bình Chánh

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí Với Mức Lương 15 - 30 Triệu

Design of mechanical machinery and its components (overview, construction, and equipment)

Basic hydraulic system design (open circuit, closed circuit)

2D drawing separation and 3D design

Investigate and enhance the company's current items to raise production costs and quality.

Control the progress of design, processing, assembly, purchasing, evaluate the level of work completed compared to the plan to meet the project progress and product quality.

Monitor, direct, and resolve issues that come up during the plant assembly process. Complete additional work as directed by superiors.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

3 years or more of experience (Priority given to those with experience in industrial machine design)

University graduate in Mechanical Engineering, Mechatronics

Basic knowledge of machine parts, material strength, tolerances, hydraulic and pneumatic systems

Proficient in 3D drawing software: SolidWorks

Understand the principles of machining Lathes, milling machines, sheet metal, etc.

Understand the principles of quality control

Skills in planning and implementing according to schedule.

Teamwork and independent work skills.

Ability to handle situations.

Ability to think logically, concentrate, and be diligent.

Ability to withstand work pressure.

Good English communication

Tại Công ty TNHH Alubend VietNam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and benefits package.

Opportunity for professional growth and development.

Collaborative and supportive work environment.

Working hours: 8:00 - 17:00 (Monday - Friday)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Alubend VietNam

