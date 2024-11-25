Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí Công ty TNHH Alubend VietNam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu

Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí Công ty TNHH Alubend VietNam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu

Công ty TNHH Alubend VietNam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 25/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 26/12/2024
Công ty TNHH Alubend VietNam

Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí Tại Công ty TNHH Alubend VietNam

Mức lương
15 - 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
3 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: B1/7 Nguyễn Hữu Trí, Thị trấn Tân Túc, Bình Chánh, Huyện Bình Chánh

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí Với Mức Lương 15 - 30 Triệu

Design of mechanical machinery and its components (overview, construction, and equipment)
Basic hydraulic system design (open circuit, closed circuit)
2D drawing separation and 3D design
Investigate and enhance the company's current items to raise production costs and quality.
Control the progress of design, processing, assembly, purchasing, evaluate the level of work completed compared to the plan to meet the project progress and product quality.
Monitor, direct, and resolve issues that come up during the plant assembly process. Complete additional work as directed by superiors.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

3 years or more of experience (Priority given to those with experience in industrial machine design)
University graduate in Mechanical Engineering, Mechatronics
Basic knowledge of machine parts, material strength, tolerances, hydraulic and pneumatic systems
Proficient in 3D drawing software: SolidWorks
Understand the principles of machining Lathes, milling machines, sheet metal, etc.
Understand the principles of quality control
Skills in planning and implementing according to schedule.
Teamwork and independent work skills.
Ability to handle situations.
Ability to think logically, concentrate, and be diligent.
Ability to withstand work pressure.
Good English communication

Tại Công ty TNHH Alubend VietNam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and benefits package.
Opportunity for professional growth and development.
Collaborative and supportive work environment.
Working hours: 8:00 - 17:00 (Monday - Friday)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Alubend VietNam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Alubend VietNam

Công ty TNHH Alubend VietNam

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 1706 Quốc Lộ 1A, Thị Trấn Tân Túc, Huyện Bình Chánh, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

