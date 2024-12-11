Tuyển Kỹ sư tự động hoá Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH Keyence Việt Nam Tại Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 20 Triệu

Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH Keyence Việt Nam Tại Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 12/01/2025
Kỹ sư tự động hoá

Mức lương
18 - 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Tầng 27&28, Tháp 1, Tòa nhà Capital Place, Số 29 Liễu Giai, Phường Ngọc Khánh, Quận Ba Đình, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam, Quận Ba Đình

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư tự động hoá Với Mức Lương 18 - 20 Triệu

Research and learn about Keyence's new technologies, products (Microscope, Laser Marker, Vision, etc.)
Provide training to Sales Staffs on High-end products.
Support Sales Engineer and Customers for any technical queries to maximize Keyence's products performance.
Participate in Technology Seminars to explain about Keyence's products and functions.
Offering After-sales support services, Solving client problems.

Với Mức Lương 18 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Freshers candidates: 2000 - 2003.
Bachelor's degree in Technical fields: Electrical, Electronics, Control & Automation, Mechanical, Mechatronics, Robotics, ...
Excellent commands of English.
Experienced in measuring machine (measuring microscope, CMM, PP...) is an advantage.
Experienced in 2D/3D design software is an advantage.
Willing to work in challenging environment, hardworking.

Tại Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH Keyence Việt Nam Tại Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

14 months salary.
Salary Appraisal: twice/ year.
Social insurance based on 100% basic salary, health insurance, yearly medical check.
Unique intensive training program provided by Keyence's Technical masters for Freshers.
Opportunities to explore the most cutting-edge technologies and products in Automation Industry.
Other benefit: Laptop & PC, smart phone, private car and driver, company trip, Tet gifts, ...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH Keyence Việt Nam Tại Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tầng 22, Tòa nhà Saigon Centre Tower 2 , 67 Đường Lê Lợi, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

