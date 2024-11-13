Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH RABILOO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 25 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại CÔNG TY TNHH RABILOO
Mức lương
12 - 25 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội:
- Tầng 3, Tòa B1, Roman Plaza, đường Tố Hữu, phường Đại Mỗ, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 12 - 25 Triệu
Participate in software development process.
Maintain, modify products after releasing.
Research new technologies to develop products to meet the company's business strategy.
Với Mức Lương 12 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
At least one-year experience of software development.
Good English communication (must-have), having English certifications is an advantage.
Firm grasp of computer science (OOP programming, Data Structures & Algorithm).
Proficiency in Java Spring boot/Hibernate.
Knowledge of distributed systems and asynchronous architectures.
Experience with AngularJS is an advantage.
Keen problem-solving and trouble-shooting abilities.
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: Tầng 3, Tòa B1, Roman Plaza, đường Tố Hữu, phường Đại Mỗ, Nam Từ Liêm
Thời gian làm việc
Từ 8h30 - 17h30 từ thứ 2 đến thứ 6 và thứ 7 cuối cùng của tháng.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH RABILOO Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Professional and Innovative Work Environment:
Energetic colleagues who value knowledge-sharing.
Strong learning culture with a desire for knowledge accumulation.
Personal development support:
Mentorship in career development.
Free English and Japanese classes.
Sponspored training programs: AWS, ISTQB, etc.
Employee-Centric Benefits:
Project bonuses, 13th-month salary (average 14-15 months salary/year) and holiday bonuses.
Quarterly performance reviews.
Paid leave from the probation period, with the option to receive the salary if not used.
Health check once a year and advanced healthcare program.
Women's care policy: Late arrivals/early departures three times a month, maternity leave with a bonus equivalent to one month's salary.
Drinks and snacks provided at the office.
Support for educational activities, knowledge sharing, and cultural exchanges (Rabitalk, sport clubs: football, table tennis, badminton, etc).
Annual trips and quarterly team-building activities.
Benefit policy for employee's family.
Recruitment process: Resume screening => Online test => Online screening ==> Interview => Offer.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH RABILOO
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
