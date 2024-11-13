Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH RABILOO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 25 Triệu

Mức lương 12 - 25 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Tầng 3, Tòa B1, Roman Plaza, đường Tố Hữu, phường Đại Mỗ, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên

Participate in software development process.

Maintain, modify products after releasing.

Research new technologies to develop products to meet the company's business strategy.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

At least one-year experience of software development.

Good English communication (must-have), having English certifications is an advantage.

Firm grasp of computer science (OOP programming, Data Structures & Algorithm).

Proficiency in Java Spring boot/Hibernate.

Knowledge of distributed systems and asynchronous architectures.

Experience with AngularJS is an advantage.

Keen problem-solving and trouble-shooting abilities.

Địa điểm làm việc

Thời gian làm việc

Từ 8h30 - 17h30 từ thứ 2 đến thứ 6 và thứ 7 cuối cùng của tháng.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH RABILOO Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Professional and Innovative Work Environment:

Energetic colleagues who value knowledge-sharing.

Strong learning culture with a desire for knowledge accumulation.

Personal development support:

Mentorship in career development.

Free English and Japanese classes.

Sponspored training programs: AWS, ISTQB, etc.

Employee-Centric Benefits:

Project bonuses, 13th-month salary (average 14-15 months salary/year) and holiday bonuses.

Quarterly performance reviews.

Paid leave from the probation period, with the option to receive the salary if not used.

Health check once a year and advanced healthcare program.

Women's care policy: Late arrivals/early departures three times a month, maternity leave with a bonus equivalent to one month's salary.

Drinks and snacks provided at the office.

Support for educational activities, knowledge sharing, and cultural exchanges (Rabitalk, sport clubs: football, table tennis, badminton, etc).

Annual trips and quarterly team-building activities.

Benefit policy for employee's family.

Recruitment process: Resume screening => Online test => Online screening ==> Interview => Offer.

