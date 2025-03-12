Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ PHÁT TRIỂN HỆ THỐNG SHARPENSOLS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu

Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ PHÁT TRIỂN HỆ THỐNG SHARPENSOLS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ PHÁT TRIỂN HỆ THỐNG SHARPENSOLS
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/04/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ PHÁT TRIỂN HỆ THỐNG SHARPENSOLS

Lập trình viên

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ PHÁT TRIỂN HỆ THỐNG SHARPENSOLS

Mức lương
20 - 40 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 16 Sông Thao, Phường 2,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 20 - 40 Triệu

Requirements Gathering and Analysis:
Collaborate with business stakeholders, system operations and business analysis in Distribution/Transfer Agent Operations team to understand their requirements and translate them into clear and detailed specifications from viewpoints of Distribution/Transfer Agent Operations.
Conduct thorough analysis of business processes to identify areas for improvement and optimization.
Solution Design:
Work closely with both business stakeholders/clients and technical teams to design and document effective and efficient solutions.
Provide necessary and requested flows or diagrams serving requirement discussion and requirements clarification phase such as workflow, screen diagram, ERD, etc.
Wireframe features to convey high-level interactions, user journeys and information architecture requirements to designers and engineers.
Collaboration and Communication:
Facilitate communication between other departments including IT, Data Management and Digital Distribution and external vendors.
Work closely with engineering team to ensure a shared understanding of requirements, support them throughout the delivery process to iron out ambiguity or complexity.
Clients’ engagement:
Help in daily operations of Distribution/Transfer Agent teams from the system perspective.
Work with client and third-party providers to discuss, integrate and implement solutions.
Data Analysis and Modeling:
Analyze and model data to support business decision-making processes.
Ensure data integrity and accuracy in financial systems.
Ensure compliance with industry regulations and standards, such as financial regulations or data protection laws.
Scopes Management
Build and maintain a detailed backlog of epics, user stories with comprehensive acceptance criteria to turn business requirements into actionable development specifications.
Document and track change requests accordingly

Với Mức Lương 20 - 40 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

3+ years of professional experience in a product or technology company in relevant positions
Knowledge of various Project management methodologies such as Agile, SCRUM, Kanan, Waterfall, etc.
Proficient in writing clear and concise documentation, including requirements specifications, user stories, acceptance criteria, demonstration script, user manuals, etc.
Knowledge of wire-frame prototype designing.
Knowledge of the Stock/Asset Management/Banking/Finance industry is a plus.
Knowledge/Experience in data governance is a plus.
Ability to create data models and perform data mapping.
Ability in analyzing the business process and creating business process flow diagrams.
Ability to complete functional requirements models like use cases and wireframes.
Knowledge of using Product Plan, Draw.io.
Ability in project management under time constraints.
Extremely detail oriented.
Logic mindset and systematic thinking.
Leadership skills to guide and mentor junior BAs or team members.
Ability to work effectively within cross-functional teams.
Good skill in English reading and speaking is a plus.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ PHÁT TRIỂN HỆ THỐNG SHARPENSOLS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Join our core team now and be an important part of our business development with the following benefits:
Working hours: Monday-Friday, flexible working hours (no check-in, no check[ out), working from home supporting.
Attractive salary at a fast-growing startup with 100% salary during probation period.
Social insurance payment based on the entire salary.
Premium health insurance after probation period.
15 days annual leave and 3 days sick leave with medical certificate.
The 13th salary is paid before Tet.
Learning and training sponsorship.
Encourage people to take the lead and foster new ideas in the team or organization.
Company trip/group activities.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ PHÁT TRIỂN HỆ THỐNG SHARPENSOLS

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ PHÁT TRIỂN HỆ THỐNG SHARPENSOLS

CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ PHÁT TRIỂN HỆ THỐNG SHARPENSOLS

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 16 Song Thao, Ward 2, Tan Binh District, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

