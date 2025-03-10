Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ SVC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 45 Triệu

Mức lương 30 - 45 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Lô 07 Số 13, Tân Thuận Đông, Quận 7,Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 30 - 45 Triệu

About the Role:

We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Business Analyst to join our team. In this role, you will work closely with cross-functional teams to plan and implement key product features and improvements. You will be responsible for gathering and translating business requirements into detailed technical specifications, collaborating with developers, designers, and quality assurance teams to ensure successful product delivery. The ideal candidate will have a strong analytical mindset, excellent communication skills, and the ability to drive product development in a fast-paced environment.

Responsibilities:

Collaborate with the Product Development teams to plan and prioritize key product features and improvements.

Define the structure and layout of new features, including sitemaps and page layouts.

Develop comprehensive and detailed specifications for the development team, ensuring the features meet business and user needs.

Ensure that feature requirements are feasible, reasonable, and aligned with user expectations.

Work closely with cross-functional teams, including Quality Control, Product, Design, and Development, to brainstorm solutions, analyze alternatives, and select the most effective approach.

Validate proposed solutions with users through mockups, prototypes, and presentations.

Assist the Quality Assurance (QA) team in creating test plans, performing integration tests, and conducting user acceptance testing (UAT).

Maintain the product roadmap and track feature completion, providing updates to relevant teams on important changes or upcoming features.

Perform other tasks as assigned by the Line Manager.

Với Mức Lương 30 - 45 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, Business, Economics, Finance, or a related field.

Minimum of 5 years of experience as a Business Analyst.

Strong understanding of web and mobile application workflows and functionality.

Proficient in core BA skills, including requirements elicitation, information analysis, and creation of technical documentation.

Familiarity with software development methodologies, particularly Agile (Scrum) and Waterfall.

Experience in prioritizing application issues and defects, and managing the prioritization process.

Eagerness to learn new concepts and take ownership of specific product domains.

Fluent in English, with strong verbal and written communication skills.

Strong logical thinking, critical thinking, and negotiation skills.

Technical knowledge and experience with development concepts is a plus.

Proficiency in basic communication in English is required.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ SVC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefits:

Employee Support: Assistance with accommodation, living expenses, and work visa procurement for all staff.

Home Visit Support: Financial assistance for employees to visit home fourth a year.

Competitive Salary: A salary package that reflects your skills, experience, and contributions to the company.

Essential Equipment: Provision of necessary work equipment, including Monitor, MacBook and iPhone.

Development: Continuous development of hard and soft skills through work and professional training.

Holiday Bonus: A holiday and New Year bonus to recognize your hard work and dedication.

Inclusive Environment: A professional, dynamic, and inclusive workplace culture that fosters collaboration and innovation.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ SVC

