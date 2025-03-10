Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ SVC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 45 Triệu

Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ SVC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 45 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ SVC
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/04/2025
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ SVC

Lập trình viên

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ SVC

Mức lương
30 - 45 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Lô 07 Số 13, Tân Thuận Đông, Quận 7,Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 30 - 45 Triệu

About the Role:
We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Business Analyst to join our team. In this role, you will work closely with cross-functional teams to plan and implement key product features and improvements. You will be responsible for gathering and translating business requirements into detailed technical specifications, collaborating with developers, designers, and quality assurance teams to ensure successful product delivery. The ideal candidate will have a strong analytical mindset, excellent communication skills, and the ability to drive product development in a fast-paced environment.
Responsibilities:
Collaborate with the Product Development teams to plan and prioritize key product features and improvements.
Define the structure and layout of new features, including sitemaps and page layouts.
Develop comprehensive and detailed specifications for the development team, ensuring the features meet business and user needs.
Ensure that feature requirements are feasible, reasonable, and aligned with user expectations.
Work closely with cross-functional teams, including Quality Control, Product, Design, and Development, to brainstorm solutions, analyze alternatives, and select the most effective approach.
Validate proposed solutions with users through mockups, prototypes, and presentations.
Assist the Quality Assurance (QA) team in creating test plans, performing integration tests, and conducting user acceptance testing (UAT).
Maintain the product roadmap and track feature completion, providing updates to relevant teams on important changes or upcoming features.
Perform other tasks as assigned by the Line Manager.

Với Mức Lương 30 - 45 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements:
Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, Business, Economics, Finance, or a related field.
Minimum of 5 years of experience as a Business Analyst.
Strong understanding of web and mobile application workflows and functionality.
Proficient in core BA skills, including requirements elicitation, information analysis, and creation of technical documentation.
Familiarity with software development methodologies, particularly Agile (Scrum) and Waterfall.
Experience in prioritizing application issues and defects, and managing the prioritization process.
Eagerness to learn new concepts and take ownership of specific product domains.
Fluent in English, with strong verbal and written communication skills.
Strong logical thinking, critical thinking, and negotiation skills.
Technical knowledge and experience with development concepts is a plus.
Proficiency in basic communication in English is required.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ SVC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefits:
Employee Support: Assistance with accommodation, living expenses, and work visa procurement for all staff.
Home Visit Support: Financial assistance for employees to visit home fourth a year.
Competitive Salary: A salary package that reflects your skills, experience, and contributions to the company.
Essential Equipment: Provision of necessary work equipment, including Monitor, MacBook and iPhone.
Development: Continuous development of hard and soft skills through work and professional training.
Holiday Bonus: A holiday and New Year bonus to recognize your hard work and dedication.
Inclusive Environment: A professional, dynamic, and inclusive workplace culture that fosters collaboration and innovation.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ SVC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ SVC

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ SVC

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 579 Đường Điện Biên Phủ, Thôn Hưng Lập, Xã Phước Tín, Thị xã Phước Long, Tỉnh Bình Phước, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-lap-trinh-vien-thu-nhap-30-45-trieu-vnd-tai-ho-chi-minh-job331016
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển Lập trình viên FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần The First One
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty Cổ phần The First One làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần The First One
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd)
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd)
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH QuestX
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH QuestX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH QuestX
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 9 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TECHLAB
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TECHLAB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 45 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TECHLAB
Hạn nộp: 01/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU TỔNG HỢP MINH KHÔI
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU TỔNG HỢP MINH KHÔI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 45 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU TỔNG HỢP MINH KHÔI
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển Lập trình viên FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần The First One
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty Cổ phần The First One làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần The First One
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd)
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd)
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH QuestX
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH QuestX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH QuestX
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH Ambition Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu Công ty TNHH Ambition Việt Nam
20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty Cổ phần Dịch vụ Trực tuyến Cộng Đồng Việt làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Dịch vụ Trực tuyến Cộng Đồng Việt
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Union Technology Corporation làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Union Technology Corporation
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG BCONS Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG BCONS Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH QuestX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu Công Ty TNHH QuestX
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317
15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm