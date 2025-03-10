Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH MTI TECHHNOLOGY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

What you will do:

- Responsible for promoting and supporting Scrum by helping everyone understand Scrum theory, practices, principles, and values.

- Ensure that the Scrum process works well and properly.

- Coach the team on how to use Scrum practices and values to delight customers.

- Work closely with the developers and Product Owner to ensure an Agile culture is established in your team.

- Coach the scrum team in self-organization.

- Identify gaps in the Agile process or skills to improve on, to make the team work better.

- Collaborate closely with the Product Owner to manage the product backlog.

- Facilitate scrum events and other meetings as needed, e.g. product backlog refinement, sprint planning, daily scrum, sprint review, sprint retrospective.

- Facilitate getting the work done without coercion, assigning, or dictating the work.

- Facilitate discussion, decision making, and conflict resolution.

- Remove impediments or guide the team to remove impediments.

- Provide all support to the team using a servant leadership style whenever possible.

- Help the scrum team achieve higher levels of scrum maturity.

- Build a trusting and safe environment where problems can be raised without fear of blame, retribution, or being judged.

- Help build a productive environment where team members ‘own’ the product and enjoy working on it.

- Helping the Scrum team achieve the Sprint Goal for every sprint.

- Helping the Scrum team deliver the Increment with the Definition of Done

- Motivate/ encourage the scrum team to improve continuously.

- Pay attention to the motivation of team members every day and improve their motivation if there are any low-motivated members.

- Work with other Scrum Masters to increase the effectiveness of applying Scrum in the Organization.