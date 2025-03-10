Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH MTI TECHHNOLOGY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH MTI TECHHNOLOGY
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/04/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH MTI TECHHNOLOGY

Lập trình viên

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MTI TECHHNOLOGY

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 15th Floor, Cong Hoa Garden, 20 Cong Hoa St, Ward 12, Tan Binh District, Ho Chi Minh City, Quận Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

What you will do:
- Responsible for promoting and supporting Scrum by helping everyone understand Scrum theory, practices, principles, and values.
- Ensure that the Scrum process works well and properly.
- Coach the team on how to use Scrum practices and values to delight customers.
- Work closely with the developers and Product Owner to ensure an Agile culture is established in your team.
- Coach the scrum team in self-organization.
- Identify gaps in the Agile process or skills to improve on, to make the team work better.
- Collaborate closely with the Product Owner to manage the product backlog.
- Facilitate scrum events and other meetings as needed, e.g. product backlog refinement, sprint planning, daily scrum, sprint review, sprint retrospective.
- Facilitate getting the work done without coercion, assigning, or dictating the work.
- Facilitate discussion, decision making, and conflict resolution.
- Remove impediments or guide the team to remove impediments.
- Provide all support to the team using a servant leadership style whenever possible.
- Help the scrum team achieve higher levels of scrum maturity.
- Build a trusting and safe environment where problems can be raised without fear of blame, retribution, or being judged.
- Help build a productive environment where team members ‘own’ the product and enjoy working on it.
- Helping the Scrum team achieve the Sprint Goal for every sprint.
- Helping the Scrum team deliver the Increment with the Definition of Done
- Motivate/ encourage the scrum team to improve continuously.
- Pay attention to the motivation of team members every day and improve their motivation if there are any low-motivated members.
- Work with other Scrum Masters to increase the effectiveness of applying Scrum in the Organization.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Advantages: Certified Scrum Master is a plus

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MTI TECHHNOLOGY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- 05 working days/week (From Monday to Friday), applying flexible working hours
- 3 days of remote WFH per week (based on the team's decision)
- Lunch and coffee allowance
- Health, Social, and Unemployment Insurance (based on gross-based salary, according to Labor Code) and PVI Health Insurance
- 13th-month salary and Performance bonus
- Annual salary review
- 12 days annual leave plus an extra 02 days of company leave
- Company trips, sponsored team building, monthly Happy Hour, Sports Clubs (Soccer, Badminton, Pingpong, Yoga), and other joyful events;
- A culture of relentless learning with free courses in specialized skills, soft skills, and English;
- Yearly health checkup;
- Technical-certificate bonus

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MTI TECHHNOLOGY

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH MTI TECHHNOLOGY

CÔNG TY TNHH MTI TECHHNOLOGY

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 15th Floor, E Tower, Cong Hoa Garden, 20 Cong Hoa, Tan Binh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

