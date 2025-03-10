Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH RETOOLERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại CÔNG TY TNHH RETOOLERS
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- 356/9 Đ. Bạch Đằng, Phường 14,Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 8 - 12 Triệu
As a Retool or LowCode Developer, you will be working on projects involving low-code technologies, specifically Retool, to create and implement efficient, scalable solutions. Your primary focus will be on developing applications and systems that meet our clients needs using JavaScript, SQL, HTML, and CSS. In addition to that you would be integrating many apis and services like Airtable, Snowflake, Postgres, Bigquery, Hubspot, Salesforce, ERPs, CRMs and many more. And having a strong desire to understand Business Logic is of utmost importance for us.
Key Responsibilities
Develop internal tools, admin panels, dashboards, analytical tools with Retool.
Develop and implement front-end web applications using JavaScript, HTML, and CSS on platforms like Retool.com
Design and manage database schemas and queries using SQL.
Work with Retool and other low-code platforms to build efficient applications.
Optimize applications for maximum speed and scalability.
Stay updated with emerging technologies and apply them into operations and activities.
Strong understanding of Business Logic, Business Operations and Design
Với Mức Lương 8 - 12 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Fluent in English.
Excellent collaboration with team members.
Proven experience as a JavaScript Developer.
Strong understanding of JavaScript, SQL, HTML5, and CSS3.
Experience with Retool or similar low-code development platforms.
Strong understanding of Business Operations, and internal tools architecture
Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH RETOOLERS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Annual leave: 12 days/year + 3 days sick leave without doctor note
Base Salary: Negotiable
Merit reviews: 2 times/year
Team building
To be promoted after 6 months
Other benefits
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH RETOOLERS
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
