Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH Icetea Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - HUD Tower, 37 Lê Văn Lương, Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội, Quận Thanh Xuân

ABOUT US

Icetea Software is a subsidiary of Icetea Labs, specializing in developing innovative software solutions for various industries. With a team of talented and experienced engineers, designers, and product managers, Icetea Software dedicates itself to creating products that meet the highest standards of quality, efficiency, and security. Our mission is to empower businesses and individuals around the world with cutting-edge technology that enhances their productivity, simplifies their workflows, and enriches their lives.

Collect and analyze business requirements from stakeholders to ensure they align with project goals.

Translate business needs into technical specifications for development teams.

Conduct workshops or meetings with stakeholders to clarify requirements and gather additional information as needed.

Create clear and detailed documentation including requirement specifications, functional designs, and process flow diagrams.

Maintain and update project documentation as necessary throughout the project lifecycle.

Serve as a liaison between business stakeholders and technical teams, ensuring smooth communication and understanding.

Prepare reports and presentations for stakeholders to communicate the status of the project.

Analyze business data to identify trends and insights that can lead to process improvements.

1-4 years of experience as a Business Analyst or in a similar role.

Strong knowledge of business analysis methodologies and tools.

Experience in gathering and documenting business requirements.

Good understanding of process modeling, business workflows, and data analysis.

Familiarity with project management and testing tools

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to effectively work with both technical and non-technical teams.

Analytical mindset with a strong attention to detail.

Bachelor’s degree in Business, Computer Science, or related field (or equivalent experience).

Proficient in English (both written and spoken).

Salary range: Upto 1500$

13th month salary

Performance bonus

Labor Contract and Social Insurance according to Vietnamese Law

12 annual leaves and other holidays as regulated by the State.

Attractive bonus policy (annual performance and salary review, project bonus, holiday and birthday bonus....)

Periodic health check and premium insurance package

Latest equipment and devices

On-the-job training with empowered development space

Tea and coffee break with snacks, team building, sports, esports, unlimited parties..

A buzzing space full of globally influential technical founders and business establishing experts

Working time: Monday to Friday (9:00 AM – 6:00 PM); Lunch time: 12:00 AM – 1:00 PM

