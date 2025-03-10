Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH Icetea Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH Icetea Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH Icetea Software
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/04/2025
Công ty TNHH Icetea Software

Lập trình viên

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Công ty TNHH Icetea Software

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- HUD Tower, 37 Lê Văn Lương, Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội, Quận Thanh Xuân

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

ABOUT US
Icetea Software is a subsidiary of Icetea Labs, specializing in developing innovative software solutions for various industries. With a team of talented and experienced engineers, designers, and product managers, Icetea Software dedicates itself to creating products that meet the highest standards of quality, efficiency, and security. Our mission is to empower businesses and individuals around the world with cutting-edge technology that enhances their productivity, simplifies their workflows, and enriches their lives.
Collect and analyze business requirements from stakeholders to ensure they align with project goals.
Translate business needs into technical specifications for development teams.
Conduct workshops or meetings with stakeholders to clarify requirements and gather additional information as needed.
Create clear and detailed documentation including requirement specifications, functional designs, and process flow diagrams.
Maintain and update project documentation as necessary throughout the project lifecycle.
Serve as a liaison between business stakeholders and technical teams, ensuring smooth communication and understanding.
Prepare reports and presentations for stakeholders to communicate the status of the project.
Analyze business data to identify trends and insights that can lead to process improvements.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1-4 years of experience as a Business Analyst or in a similar role.
Strong knowledge of business analysis methodologies and tools.
Experience in gathering and documenting business requirements.
Good understanding of process modeling, business workflows, and data analysis.
Familiarity with project management and testing tools
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to effectively work with both technical and non-technical teams.
Analytical mindset with a strong attention to detail.
Bachelor’s degree in Business, Computer Science, or related field (or equivalent experience).
Proficient in English (both written and spoken).

Tại Công ty TNHH Icetea Software Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary range: Upto 1500$
13th month salary
Performance bonus
Labor Contract and Social Insurance according to Vietnamese Law
12 annual leaves and other holidays as regulated by the State.
Attractive bonus policy (annual performance and salary review, project bonus, holiday and birthday bonus....)
Periodic health check and premium insurance package
Latest equipment and devices
On-the-job training with empowered development space
Tea and coffee break with snacks, team building, sports, esports, unlimited parties..
A buzzing space full of globally influential technical founders and business establishing experts
Working time: Monday to Friday (9:00 AM – 6:00 PM); Lunch time: 12:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Icetea Software

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Icetea Software

Công ty TNHH Icetea Software

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: tòa IPH, 241 Xuân Thủy, phường Dịch Vọng Hậu, quận Cầu Giấy, TPHN

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

