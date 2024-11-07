Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ PHÂN TÍCH BIỂN BẠC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Gather business and system requirements from Stakeholders / Product ownersDesign application mockup/wireframe using prototyping tools and model the requirements by using charting toolsTranslate requirements into various documentation deliverables such as functional specifications, use cases, user stories, workflow/process diagrams, and data flow/data model diagrams.Assist Stakeholders / Product owners to define requirements, suggesting ideas, and provide solutionsCommunicate with Stakeholders / Product owners to clarify any unclear information about the business requirements, tasks/ad-hoc tasksAnalyze and specify requirements, synthesize information provided by Stakeholders / Product ownersAssess the feasibility of the request when given a set of constraintsAnalyze the impact of change requests/enhancementsWork closely with the Development team to clarify tasks/ad-hoc tasksReview and assist with the QC team for testing and/or monitoring the testing of applications to verify requirementsEnsure the assigned tasks to be performed on-time and with high quality.Weekly and/or on-demand report to supervisor.Follow the project and organization processes, policies and regulations.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Yêu cầu ứng viên

3+ years experience in Business Analysis with ERP domainBusiness Analysis is a job working at least 6 months from nowExperience in working on Maintaining system with multiple applications at onceExcellent verbal and written communication skills in EnglishInterviewing and listening skills to elicit detailed requirementsGood analytical skills for transforming defined business needs into software requirementsStrong ability to create effective requirements documents and review them with key project stakeholders at multiple levels of organizationMust be organized and detail-orientedAbility to work independently and collaborate closely with developers, testersExperience in drawing wireframes/mockups, using wireframing toolsAside from the requirements above, a candidate is considered highly advantageous with experience in the following areas:Experience working on software development projects using waterfall / agile methodologyExperience using Jira/Confluence/DevOpsExperience using Balsamiq/Lucid chart/Draw .ioBSc degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or relevant fieldsSome experience in computer science, programming or data analyticsExperience scripting Python/Postman/Power Automate Desktop to automate tasks

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ PHÂN TÍCH BIỂN BẠC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Quyền lợi

13th-month salarySalary up to 27M12 annual leaveSocial insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance and other benefitsInternational, dynamic, friendly working environment.Clear and stable career growth.Many opportunities for personal and professional development.Professional training.Company trip and regular team building events, sport activities,..

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ PHÂN TÍCH BIỂN BẠC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin