Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH SGS Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Công ty TNHH SGS Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Cross-Departmental Support and SLIM Implementation Coordination: Facilitate the deployment and integration of the SLIM (SGS Laboratory Information Management) system across departments such as Lab, Reporting and Customer Service. This role focuses on:
- Coordinating between teams to ensure smooth and effective SLIM implementation.
- Providing support to help departments optimize workflows, improve data management, and ensure efficient communication across teams.
- Collaborating closely with the global, local IT support team to monitor the implementation process, address technical issues, and ensure that the system meets the specific needs of each department.
- Troubleshooting system issues and assisting teams in effectively using the software, without directly developing or modifying the software. Respond to inquiries or needs from the lab operations team, sales, customer service (CS), and clients promptly and thoroughly.
- Study new regulations and clients' specifications, and provide proper updates and training to all relevant teams.
- Coordinate with other teams or related parties to investigate complaints and claims, suggest solutions for management's approval, respond to clients, and take appropriate actions to improve the situation.
- Review the existing operations and provide appropriate recommendations to the Lab Manager and Supervisors.
- Always comply with the SGS Code of Integrity and QHSE rules.
- Other projects and tasks as assigned by the Food Lab Manager or the Technical Manager.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Excellent knowledge of chemistry, molecular biotechnology, or microbiology and their applications in the laboratory. Trained or experienced in ISO 17025.
- Strong communication skills (including English): Ability to effectively collaborate with both local and global StarLIMS teams.
- Quick learner: Capable of rapidly understanding new systems and adapting to new tools and processes.
- Must be proficient in using various types of computer software, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook.
Tại Công ty TNHH SGS Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH SGS Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
