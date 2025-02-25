Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Sản Xuất Upgain (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Sản Xuất Upgain (Việt Nam)
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Lô 64
- 66
- 68, Khu chế xuất Linh Trung 1, phường Linh Trung, TP. Thủ Đức, TPHCM, Quận Thủ Đức
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Computer networks - responsible for installing, configuring and maintaining the computers in a large business;
• Desktop support - direct user assistance; (over 100 users)
• Contract hardware maintenance - working for a business with contracts to maintain and repair computer hardware;
• Monitors and maintains the computer systems and networks
• Monitors and maintains the PABX system
• Monitors and maintains the CAD/CAM systems
• Installs and configures computer systems,
• Diagnoses hardware and software faults and solves technical and applications problems, either over the phone or in person.
RESPONSIBILITIES
IT technical support officer are mainly responsible for the smooth running of computer systems, PABX system, CAD/CAM system and ensuring users get maximum
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Skill
• The ability to think logically;
• A good memory of how software and operating systems work;
• Excellent listening and questioning skills, combined with the ability to interact confidently with clients to establish what the problem is and explain the solution;
• The ability to work well in a team;
• Problem solving skills;
• The ability to prioritise workload;
• Attention to detail.
Tại Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Sản Xuất Upgain (Việt Nam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
• Company trip once a year + Joining party
• Salary and position is reviewed 1 time a year
• Bonus by individual ability and company’s performance.
• Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance and other benefits
• Dynamic and sociable working environment.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Sản Xuất Upgain (Việt Nam)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
