Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Sản Xuất Upgain (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Lô 64 - 66 - 68, Khu chế xuất Linh Trung 1, phường Linh Trung, TP. Thủ Đức, TPHCM, Quận Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Computer networks - responsible for installing, configuring and maintaining the computers in a large business;

• Desktop support - direct user assistance; (over 100 users)

• Contract hardware maintenance - working for a business with contracts to maintain and repair computer hardware;

• Monitors and maintains the computer systems and networks

• Monitors and maintains the PABX system

• Monitors and maintains the CAD/CAM systems

• Installs and configures computer systems,

• Diagnoses hardware and software faults and solves technical and applications problems, either over the phone or in person.

RESPONSIBILITIES

IT technical support officer are mainly responsible for the smooth running of computer systems, PABX system, CAD/CAM system and ensuring users get maximum

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- University degree, priority is given to IT majors

- Skill

• The ability to think logically;

• A good memory of how software and operating systems work;

• Excellent listening and questioning skills, combined with the ability to interact confidently with clients to establish what the problem is and explain the solution;

• The ability to work well in a team;

• Problem solving skills;

• The ability to prioritise workload;

• Attention to detail.

Tại Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Sản Xuất Upgain (Việt Nam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Having chances to get attractive company bonus every month/year

• Company trip once a year + Joining party

• Salary and position is reviewed 1 time a year

• Bonus by individual ability and company’s performance.

• Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance and other benefits

• Dynamic and sociable working environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Sản Xuất Upgain (Việt Nam)

