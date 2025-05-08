Tuyển Manual Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VATEK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu

Tuyển Manual Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VATEK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VATEK
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/06/2025
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VATEK

Manual Tester

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Manual Tester Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VATEK

Mức lương
10 - 15 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: B28, TT12,KĐT Văn Quán, Hà Đông, Hà Đông, Quận Hà Đông

Mô Tả Công Việc Manual Tester Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu

Contribute to Aglile/Scrum project; be responsible for designing and executing test cases, creating test plans and test reports to ensure project quality meets client requirements.
Review requirements, technical specifications, and design documents to provide timely and meaningful feedback.
Create detailed, comprehensive, and well-structured manual and automated test plans and test cases.
Estimate, prioritize, plan, and coordinate testing activities.
Design, develop, and execute automation scripts.
Identify, track, record, and document bugs.
Perform thorough regression testing once issues are resolved.
Develop and implement testing processes for new and existing products to meet business needs.
Collaborate with internal teams (e.g., developers and product managers) to identify system requirements.
Monitor the results of debugging processes.

Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Minimum of 1 year of experience.
Experience in testing mobile app, web.
Proficient in Postman.
Experience working in an Agile-Scrum environment.
The ability to communicate in English
Experience in test automation is a plus
Experience in testing SQL and knowledge of at least one programming language is an advantage.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VATEK Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary (Negotiable according to ability and experience)
Salary review twice a year based on competence and job performance
Meal and fuel allowances.
Participation in company events: Company trips, Company birthdays, YEP, Teambuilding, etc.
Provision of modern PC/Laptop equipment.
Spacious office with full amenities including an appealing pantry counter with snacks, tea, coffee, etc.
Clear career advancement path, opportunities for development based on competence

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VATEK

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VATEK

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VATEK

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 9, Toà Hồ Gươm Plaza, 102 Trần Phú, Mộ Lao, Hà Đông, Hà Nội.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

