Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Đà Nẵng: 68 Xô Viết Nghệ Tĩnh, Hải Châu, Quận Hải Châu

Mô Tả Công Việc Manual Tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

About us:

Founded in 2020, Var Meta has 80+ engineers heavily focused on blockchain, virtual reality/augmented reality technologies and AI. We work with customers from different parts of the globe like Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, US to help them build products like Crypto Trading Platform, Launchpad, Securities Tokenization Offerings, eWallets, and NFT Marketplace, etc. We are trusted by global brands like Ubisoft, Hedera, Aptos.

About this opportunity:

We are looking for a Tester to join our Tester team.

You will:

Analyze business requirements in meetings with BA, PO, and the development team.

Collaborate with developers to handle backlog items and incidents.

Report issues and track them until the product is released in the Live environment.

Develop test strategies, write test cases, test plans, and execute tests.

Document and track bugs, write release notes, and system user guidelines.

Provide customer support for system incident verification, risk assessment, and system guideline documentation.

Adapt flexibly to project schedules to ensure timely task completion.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Your Skills and Experience:

Experiences 1-4 years in manual testing (requirement analysis, test strategy, test approach, test plan, test techniques including black box, risk-based, exploratory, Non-UI testing...)

Having the Knowledge to advise the team and solve technical issues independently.

Minimum of 6+ months of proven testing experience.

Ability to coordinate, and communicate with customers, and teams on projects.

Experience with testing tools: Postman, SQL (or the same tool).

Nice to Have:

Good English communication and presentation skills.

Knowledge of web services is preferred.

Experience with JavaScript, HTML is a plus.

Experience in automated and usability testing is an advantage.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Why You\'ll Love Working Here:

Build World class product(s): We love to solve complex problems and learn new things.

Collaborating directly on projects alongside international partners provides valuable opportunities to engage and enhance skills through interactions with esteemed professionals in the region.

Learning culture: At Var Meta, we believe that people are key to the success of a company, so we invest in training whether it is communication skills, technical skills.

Enjoy competitive salary, bonus according to work performance

13th Salary

Assistance with operational tools and equipment.

Health insurance program up to 100 million VND/year for employees provided by PVI.

Annual health check-up from Medlatec Clinic

Participate in social insurance after becoming an official employee

Salary review twice a year. It means we are pushing each other to be better everyday.

Flexible working hours, freestyle attire

Perks You\'ll Enjoy:

Working in a young, super talented, and supportive team environment

Technical, English certificate bonus

Day-off: 12 days/year and Vietnam holidays

Happy Hour, Football club, English club, and many exciting activities

Company trip/ team building/ Year End Party

Free coffee, snacks, and drinks

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin