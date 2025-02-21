Tuyển Market Research Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Huawei Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 800 - 1,500 USD

主要职责 KEY RESPONSIBILITIES OF THIS ROLE

1. Focus on industry characteristics, gain insight into category business, and establish and update procurement baselines.

2. Receive procurement requirements from the requesting party, communicate, clarify, and analyze the rationality and procurability of the requirements, and formulate the procurement project selection strategy to achieve procurement.

3. Expand supply resources and stabilize the supplier landscape.

4. Manage suppliers and improve supply and delivery quality.

5. Handle process compliance issues and guide requesting departments to correctly and standardly execute procurement processes. Carry out routine training on honesty and integrity (publicize) for suppliers.

要求：

• 聚焦行业特点，进行品类业务洞察，建立及刷新采购基线；

• 接收来自需求方的采购需求，沟通、澄清、分析需求合理性、可采购性，制定采购项目的选择策略达成采购；

• 供应资源拓展，稳定供应商格局；

• 供应商管理，提升供应交付质量；

• 处理流程合规相关问题，指导需求部门正确、规范执行采购流程。开展供应商日常诚信廉洁培训宣传。